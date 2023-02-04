Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
msn.com
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings posted by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META). Part of the rally could also be attributed to lower bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.25% lower while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 1.47% higher. The Dow Jones closed marginally in the red. Following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
defenseworld.net
Broderick Brian C Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nordstrom Stock Rockets, Adding $1 Billion in Value, On Ryan Cohen Stake Reports
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who has scored big on activist stakes in GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, now has his sights set on struggling retailer Nordstrom.
defenseworld.net
Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)
Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Other institutional investors and...
defenseworld.net
AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Juniper Networks, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Comments / 0