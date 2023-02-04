ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank in the chase for NBA MVP? And can the Bucks star catch Denver's Nikola Jokić, the favorite to win the award?

The MVP chase in the National Basketball Association gets a lot of discussion, even at a point in the season where roughly 40% of games still need to be played. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MVP in 2019 and 2020, remains an ever-viable candidate for the prize, though it seems Denver's Nikola Jokić, who won the past two MVP honors, probably stands as the frontrunner for a third straight, with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the mix.
How to Watch Every NBA Game This Week

It's Week 17 of the 2022/2023 season. Here's what's happening in the NBA this week. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets heard Kyrie Irving's trade request loud and clear and quickly made a deal to send the player to the Mavs. With the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, we'll all be watching to see what the domino effect will be and whether any more big moves will be made this week.
NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game

The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
