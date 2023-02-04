It's Week 17 of the 2022/2023 season. Here's what's happening in the NBA this week. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets heard Kyrie Irving's trade request loud and clear and quickly made a deal to send the player to the Mavs. With the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, we'll all be watching to see what the domino effect will be and whether any more big moves will be made this week.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO