KPVI Newschannel 6
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
Rep. Alan Powell
Louisiana has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. Where does that leave LSU?
Louisiana has the highest air pollution of any state in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s taking a toll on residents. High levels of air pollution cause an estimated 85 new cancer cases a year in Louisiana, according to a 2022 study by the Tulane Law Environmental Clinic. Louisiana’s petrochemical belt along the Mississippi River, dubbed “Cancer Alley,” has long been a source of health complaints from the predominantly Black residents who reside along the industrial plants.
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
Stitt again calls for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate. Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district
MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. Crisis...
Pa. agency places 'no force-on-force rule' on war reenactments at historical sites
The rules are changing for warfare reenactments conducted at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has imposed a new policy prohibiting the use of weapons and simulated violence in reenactments of historical battles at the 23 sites owned by the state. The PHMC will...
Illinois spending on 'megasites' to attract manufacturers and industrial centers
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket
It appears increasingly likely that speed enforcement cameras will be deployed on Indiana highways in the not-too-distant future. The Republican-controlled House voted 70-28 Monday to advance House Bill 1015 to the Republican-controlled Senate, which approved a similar speed camera proposal during the 2022 General Assembly. If both chambers this year...
Carol Blood
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […]
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Illinois State Police giving troopers crisis intervention training
The Illinois State Police is now providing all of its troopers training on how to interact with people with mental health issues in the field. Starting this month, all officers will undergo 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training. The purpose is to reduce injuries and get people the help they need.
Calling while driving may face new rules in Iowa
DES MOINES — Using mobile devices while driving a vehicle would be illegal except when using hands-free modes, under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The concept is nothing new: Similar legislation has floated around the Capitol ever since the state in 2017 enacted a ban on texting while driving. But some lawmakers think momentum is building around the proposal, and with a large number of new legislators, this may be the year the ban on mobile device operation passes both chambers of the Iowa Legislature and makes it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her consideration.
Proposal would change distribution of collected taxes
(The Center Square) – A North Carolina House committee will take up a bill on Tuesday designed to provide more tax dollars for cities and counties to reduce waste from single-use plastics. Lawmakers on the House Committee on Environment will review House Bill 28, sponsored by Rep. Harry Warren,...
ODOT study to look at funding road maintenance based on miles driven
Oklahoma transportation officials are seeking volunteers who will share how many miles they drive monthly as part of a statewide pilot program that studies alternative ways to fund road and bridge improvements. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz briefed members of the state Transportation Commission on Monday regarding...
Hochul seeks to loosen leash on physicians' assistants
ALBANY — A turf war between doctors and physician assistants has been ignited at the statehouse as the two sides clash over Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed health care budget. The Medical Society of the State of New York, the lobby organization for doctors, argues the state would be "facilitating silos" in health care by removing restrictions that limit the ability of physician assistants to handle certain procedures without the supervision of a doctor.
