Mount Airy, NC

Reclaiming history

Building owner looking for Barber Hosiery artifacts. Tony Kirby shows off some of the memorabilia he has already collected from the former Barber Hosiery Mills including scales and the time clock. Kirby want to collect items from Barber Hosiery’s history circa 1938 to 1972 to create a display at the offices of his business K&D Sign in Mount Airy which was one the home of Barber Hosiery.
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
City school board a champion for children

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This month is Board Appreciation Month and I wrote this column last year. I feel it is worth publishing again with some slight updates. We appreciate our Board of Education. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has an amazing Board of Education (BOE). The members go above and beyond to volunteer their time in support of the superintendent and school district as well as listen to the direction of the community. This team of professionals attends two board meetings a month, many school events throughout the year, and statewide training sessions. The role of the board is:
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
Don’t blink: North Surry Greyhounds always on the go

MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA—Don’t blink when the North Surry boys basketball team has the ball. You’re liable to miss something exciting. That might be a drive and finish to the basket from senior Jahreece Lynch. It might be a Lynch drive and dish to senior James McCreary, who knocks down another ...
Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes

Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator Jerry W. Tillman

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Tuesday, February 7, in honor of former North Carolina Republican Senator Jerry W. Tillman who passed away on Saturday, February 4. A native of Archdale, North Carolina, Tillman served North Carolina's 29th and 26th districts from January 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020.
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
