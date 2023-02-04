Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Airy News
Reclaiming history
Building owner looking for Barber Hosiery artifacts. Tony Kirby shows off some of the memorabilia he has already collected from the former Barber Hosiery Mills including scales and the time clock. Kirby want to collect items from Barber Hosiery’s history circa 1938 to 1972 to create a display at the offices of his business K&D Sign in Mount Airy which was one the home of Barber Hosiery.
Horror film ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on haunted camping spot in North Carolina
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted campground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is based […]
WCNC
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
Mount Airy News
City school board a champion for children
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This month is Board Appreciation Month and I wrote this column last year. I feel it is worth publishing again with some slight updates. We appreciate our Board of Education. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has an amazing Board of Education (BOE). The members go above and beyond to volunteer their time in support of the superintendent and school district as well as listen to the direction of the community. This team of professionals attends two board meetings a month, many school events throughout the year, and statewide training sessions. The role of the board is:
country1037fm.com
Missing North Carolina Man Found Dismembered And Sealed In Concrete
Just awful. WSOC TV is reporting that officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dead. He had been dismembered and sealed in concrete. The body police found was identified as 40-year-old Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing on Jan....
Community comes together to remember ‘Baby Richmond’
ROCKINGHAM — A somber vigil, which brought many to tears, was held on Feb. 4 to remember the newborn baby boy that was found dead the previous week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s body was found near the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street on Thursday, Jan. 26 after a call was made to the 911 Center.
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
Don’t blink: North Surry Greyhounds always on the go
MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA—Don’t blink when the North Surry boys basketball team has the ball. You’re liable to miss something exciting. That might be a drive and finish to the basket from senior Jahreece Lynch. It might be a Lynch drive and dish to senior James McCreary, who knocks down another ...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes
Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator Jerry W. Tillman
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Tuesday, February 7, in honor of former North Carolina Republican Senator Jerry W. Tillman who passed away on Saturday, February 4. A native of Archdale, North Carolina, Tillman served North Carolina's 29th and 26th districts from January 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020.
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
