Austin Scott appointed to key House agriculture committees

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., has been appointed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., to serve as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit.

“It’s an honor to serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee under Chairman Thompson,” Scott said. “I look forward to working together to write a Farm Bill that meets the needs of our producers and the American people and leading the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit to improve the farm safety net and conduct oversight of the Commodity Credit Corporation.”

