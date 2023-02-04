Read full article on original website
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Royal And Navy Dual Across This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 may not be enjoying the same overwhelming run of propositions as seen throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but the Beaverton-based brand continues to provide seldom textured updates to the Nike Air Force 1, such as the return of miniaturized Swooshes upon the brand’s grade school offerings.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Could Be Returning For Holiday 2023
Much like last year — which ended with a fruit-inspired Air Jordan 11 — 2023 will close out on yet another “Cherry” colorway, albeit this time the Air Jordan 12‘s own. First released in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” debuted to quite the audience,...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
