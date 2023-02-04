Read full article on original website
Related
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
A 30-year-old dog in Portugal was just crowned the world's oldest dog. He's doubled his life expectancy, has never been on a leash, and only eats human food.
Bobi spends his days hanging out with four cats in the backyard. He also likes to lie in bed after meals, his owner told Guinness World Records.
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
thehappypuppysite.com
Teacup Chihuahua – Pros and Cons Of Living With The World’s Tiniest Dog
The tiny teacup Chihuahua is a truly small dog. As an adult, could weigh around 5lbs, or even less. Unfortunately, this miniature size causes some serious health issues. These include hydrocephalus, heart disease, and bone fractures, among others. Standard sized Chihuahuas usually have long lifespans, but the health issues in micro Chihuahuas can mean they live much shorter lives.
American Kennel Club announces most popular dog names of 2022
Mass — Sometimes picking a name for your household pet can be the most challenging part of being a pet owner. The American Kennel Club (AKC), has announced the most popular dog names of 2022 to help it make a little easier for you. “Dogs are an important part...
'Please love me': Dog named Lilo arrives at animal shelter with 'gut-wrenching' note from owner
When Lilo, a 4-year-old dog, was brought in with a note describing her human's struggle with homelessness, workers at a Tennessee shelter responded.
Golden Retriever Puppy Pretends 'Bones Are Broken' to Get Carried on Walk
The popular clip has over 461,000 views, one user said: "That upside-down face is precious."
King Shepherd: Another USA German Shepherd Breed
King Shepherds are a giant breed of German Shepherd with pointed ears and thick dual-coats of fur that help to protect their strong, sturdy canine bodies from the elements. This particular breed of dog was bred in the United States of America & came into being when someone got the idea to cross-breed German Shepherds with another breed of dog known as Shiloh Shepherds. Just like German Shepherds, King Shepherds are known for being loyal and protective of their owners and their owner's families. They are also known for being incredibly friendly and not too aggressive to those who approach them, making them incredibly kind dogs to have around.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Adopted by a 'Blessed' Owner Who's 'Completely in Love' with the Pup
Ralphie has left the Niagara County SPCA and moved into "a happy place" with a pet parent who is eager to love and train the dog Ralphie the 'demon' dog has a heavenly home. The rescue dog first made headlines in January when the Niagara Country SPCA posted about the pup on Facebook. In their adoption post, the New York shelter described the 26-Lb. dog as a "fire-breathing demon" and "a whole jerk- not even half." "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package," the Niagara Country SPCA...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
Nate Berkus Turned His Small Powder Room Into a “Jewel Box” Using Mirrors in a Smart Way
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
pupvine.com
Are Old-World German Shepherds A Real Dog Breed?
Have you heard about these extra-large and long-coated German Shepherds that people are talking about?. If you’ve come across the term “old world” German Shepherd, then you must have been tempted to find out what they actually are. I know I was intrigued the first time I heard about them.
thehappypuppysite.com
What Is A Blue Chihuahua?
Authentic blue Chihuahua dogs have a blue tint on their fur, as well as the rim around their eyes, nose and pads of their little paws. The color of his coat will have no implications on his temperament and personality. However, studies have found that the genetic makeup of a blue Chihuahua can be tied to certain health issues in the dog.
tinyhousetalk.com
Beautiful, New Extra Long Boho For Sale Now
Here’s a beautiful new Boho that’s extra long at 23 feet. It has beautiful shou sugi ban paneling on the exterior, and inside there’s upgraded flooring. Like all Boho models, there’s no loft. Instead, you get a lovely queen-sized bed under a picture window. There’s open...
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Dog Breeds For Families: Top 5 Pups To Bring Home, According To Experts
How do you know what kind of dog you should welcome into your family? Especially with small children, you don’t want to add just any pooch to the mix. To help you find the ideal canine companion, Study Finds set out to make an expert recommendation-based list of the best dog breeds for families.
White Swiss Shepherd Dog: The Swiss breed of shepherd dog
The White Swiss Shepherd Dog is a breed of German Shepherd that is descended from. White German Shepherds bred in the United States. Another name for this particular shepherd dog is Berger Blanc Suisse. They came into being when North American White Shepherds were imported to the country of Switzerland and eventually were bred into their own unique breed. According to the book The Dog Encyclopedia. by Bruce Fogle, this particular breed tends to have a lifespan of over ten years, so people living with this kind of dog get a good decade to spend time with their fluffy friends.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Frying Pans of 2023
There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a gourmet sauce. Consumer Reports tests five types of frying pans, including nonstick and copper, and we can help...
pupvine.com
Why Pomeranians Are The Worst Dogs? Or, Are They?
It sounds quite unfair to call one breed of dog the worst of them all, right? As a true dog lover, I am pre-ordained to love all dogs. I mean, yes, we can love and be fans of some dog breeds more than others, but this doesn’t have to mean that others are immediately bad.
pupvine.com
We Need To Talk About German Shepherd Tail Docking
German Shepherd tail docking is a cruel and unnecessary practice that should be banned. Do you guys agree with that sentiment?. Even though GSDs don’t get their tails docked as often as some other breeds, such as Australian Shepherds and Corgis, there are still people who promote this practice and recommend it as a good thing.
Comments / 0