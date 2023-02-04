King Shepherds are a giant breed of German Shepherd with pointed ears and thick dual-coats of fur that help to protect their strong, sturdy canine bodies from the elements. This particular breed of dog was bred in the United States of America & came into being when someone got the idea to cross-breed German Shepherds with another breed of dog known as Shiloh Shepherds. Just like German Shepherds, King Shepherds are known for being loyal and protective of their owners and their owner's families. They are also known for being incredibly friendly and not too aggressive to those who approach them, making them incredibly kind dogs to have around.

