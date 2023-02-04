Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Boys Southwest District Sectional Tournament Pairings
The boys basketball Southwest District sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday. Troy and Piqua will both play in the Centerville sectional. Troy, 16-4, received the fifth seed and took a bye. The Trojans will open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 against the winner of ninth seed Miamisburg (10-10)...
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — Makenzie Chinn had a lot to celebrate on her 18th brithday Saturday. The Tippecanoe senior passed 1,000 career points, scoring 18 points to lead the Red Devils to a 48-44 win over Vandalia-Butler. Chinn now has 1,010 career points. Tipp led 11-8, 22-20 and 36-31 at...
Boys tourney draws: Maysville earns top seed
When the dust settled, Maysville stood alone. The Panthers (18-1) earned the top seed at the Division II East District tournament draw on Sunday, earning the top spot over fellow power New Philadelphia following votes from coaches within the district. Teams throughout the state learned their matchups on Sunday after...
News-Herald.com
Ohio high school girls basketball Associated Press state poll for Feb. 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18. Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12. DIVISION IV. 1. N. Madison Tri-Vill.(13) 22-0 138 1. 2. Fort Loramie 19-2 120...
One Valley girls team ranked in top ten of latest AP poll
This week, just one Valley team cracked the top ten while two others sit just outside but are receiving votes.
27 First News
Trumbull County rivals face off on Game of the Week
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of familiar rivals square off on WKBN’s High School Game of the Week this Tuesday when Howland plays host to Warren JFK. Last year’s 21-point win (67-48) for Howland snapped a 12-game streak in the series where the matchups were decided by 10-points or less.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
Comments / 0