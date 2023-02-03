Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Community invited to celebrate opening of new business
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business. On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events. She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business...
WBBJ
A local church celebrates 200 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service. First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823. A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first...
WBBJ
February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
WBBJ
Shoppers search for those special buys at Hub City Flea Market
JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City Flea Market returns for the first weekend of the month… and this month is filled with love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people shopped for some bargains for the special someone in their life. There were many vendors selling Valentine’s Day products. Rachel...
WBBJ
Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
WBBJ
Jackson photography studio moves to a new location
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening. The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday. The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available. Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration...
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County General Sessions Court Report
The following cases were heard in Carroll County General Sessions Court on January 25. Defendants bound over to the Grand Jury of the Carroll County Circuit Court include:. Christopher James Birdwell, Renfroe Road, Huntingdon, bound over to the Grand Jury on charges of Prohibited Weapon-Explosives; Arson-Attempt; Burglary; Vandalism; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Public Intoxication.
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
thunderboltradio.com
National Weather Service Release Ic Accumulations From Winter Storm
The National Weather Service has released ice accumulations, that occurred during last week’s winter storm. The released map indicates Trenton received the largest accumulation in West Tennessee, at just over four-tenths of an inch. Other locations receiving higher amounts of ice included Humboldt with almost three-tenths of an inch,...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General
A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
Comments / 0