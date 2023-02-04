DeAndre Hopkins, GM Monti Ossenfort met for 1st time

The Arizona Cardinals have some decisions to make this offseason. One includes the future of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He has two years remaining on his contract and there are rumors that he wants to play elsewhere.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort, when introduced to the media after he was hired, said he would eventually meet with Hopkins to learn what could happen with him this offseason — whether Hopkins wants to be in Arizona still and whether the team would want to continue with him on the roster.

That meeting has happened.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, it happened on Friday.

Hopkins was in Tempe at the training facility and met with Ossenfort for the first time.

Hopkins still is great but has missed time the last two seasons.

Between injuries and a six-game suspension for a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance, he has played in only 19 games the least two seasons after missing a total of two games in his career before 2021.

He is due to make more than $19 million in 2023 and his cap hit will be nearly $31 million.

In nine games in 2022, he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

