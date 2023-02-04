ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12NewsNow

Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Shirley Stovall Lowe

Shirley Stovall Lowe, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Brother James Lee of Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Port Neches. Visitation will be from 12:30...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

John Marshall Rayburn

John Marshall Rayburn, 77, a native and former longtime resident of Orange, passed away January 31, 2023, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas after a prolonged illness. John graduated from West Orange High School in 1963, earned a Bachelor of Secondary Education in general science and biology from Lamar...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Weekly report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)

Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2023. Lee Michael Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: No seat belt; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug. Theo Allen, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Seth Bailyn Boese, 21, Sulphur: Operating...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper

A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Brenten Douglas Herring

Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

