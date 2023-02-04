ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveler Shares Her Incredible Visit to an Ethical Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand

By Kathleen Joyce
Elephant "sanctuaries" are popular tourist attractions throughout Thailand, but many of them are not what they seem. Many places that claim to be "ethical sanctuaries" are exploitative rackets that don't respect their elephants' autonomy and force them into abusive activities. It's important to research a sanctuary's credentials before planning a visit.

However, Chiang Mai's Elephant Nature Park is an internationally-acclaimed ethical elephant sanctuary that takes good care of its creatures. Travel vlogger @michellemarietravels stayed the night there, and it looks heavenly.

Ethical elephant sanctuary in Thailand: what it’s really like to visit one! This is the first day of staying at Elephant Nature Park, which is home to more than 100 rescued elephants and is located near Chiang Mai. If you want to visit rescued elephants in Asia, it’s super important to look for ethical sanctuaries (meaning definitely no riding!) #traveltips #budgettravel #traveltiktok #travel #travelbucketlist #hostel #backpacker #thailand #thailandtiktok #backpacking

@michellemarietravels staying at an ethical elephant sanctuary in Thailand, part 2! The second day we got to spend the morning with elephants, explored the huge sanctuary, visited the “cat kingdom,” and got to make an elephant cake! This is at Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai. If you’re looking to visit an elephant sanctuary and want to make sure it’s ethical, make sure it doesn’t allow riding! #traveltips #traveltiktok #budgettravel #travel #travelbucketlist #hostel #backpacker #thailand #thailandtiktok #backpacking #digitalnomad

This is wonderful! Elephant Nature Park does it right. The elephants have tons of room to explore their space and aren't forced to interact with tourists against their will. This also means that they aren't forced into activities popular at unethical businesses like elephant rides or elephant bathing, which are stressful for the elephants at best and harmful at worst. Because the elephants are relaxed, well cared for, and free to do as they please, visitors can enjoy visiting the happy elephants with peace of mind!

There's plenty for visitors to do- from walking through the sanctuary to feeding the elephants little snacks to working together to make a giant "elephant cake"! And if you need a break from the big critters, you can downsize at the on-site cat sanctuary, the "Cat Kingdom". And don't forget about the food and accommodations, both of which looked amazing. We're sold- when can we go?

Many of Michelle's viewers had their own fond memories of Elephant Nature Park. "I stayed there in 2019! It was a DREAM," reminisced @alessa_pm. "I spent a week volunteering here! The absolute highlight of my trip, I would love to go back one day," @anansie.creates shared.

Elephant Nature Park is one ethical sanctuary that lives up to its claims. If you want to see elephants thriving in a happy, wholesome habitat, it's a great place to visit in Chiang Mai .

