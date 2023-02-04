Terrifying Cliff Walk Experience in Switzerland Has People Saying 'Nope'

Switzerland is a gorgeous country, but its mountainous terrain can prove challenging for visitors with a fear of heights. Granted, there's still plenty to explore on the ground in Switzerland that shouldn't trigger extreme vertigo. But if you have a tough time with heights, choose your hikes wisely.

But maybe you're the opposite, and want to test your limits. If that's the case, you might enjoy the First Cliff Walk in Grindelwald, Switzerland; a dizzying hike that travel vlogger @simplyyykatie took on.

We gotta admit, those views are seriously impressive- we just had to pick our hearts up out of the pits of our stomachs first. As cool as this walk is, it's an instant vertigo inducer! We might be able to handle the walk against the cliffside, so long as we didn't look down, but that walk out on that metal bridge to nowhere, hanging 45 meters out over the valley below... we don't know if we'd have that in us!

The First Cliff Walk is clearly a terrifying challenge, and most viewers readily admitted that they couldn't go through with it. "Yeah no why am I panicking like I’m there," @ttvkizzlefxx nervously commented. "Nah I'm good, I get scared on escalators," confessed @jasminakther1993. "I would freeze halfway, & I don't mean from the cold," @millybear2020 admitted.

However, those who had stuck it out and stomached their fears had to admit they enjoyed their experience. "Did it back in April, whiteout conditions but still a great time," shared @addictedtothemountains. "I’ve been! It freaked my husband out though so it was cut short," laughed @theonlyghazaleh. LOL, we can't say we blame the poor guy.

Switzerland is home to some of the most incredible alpine scenery in the world, but not everybody can handle the dizzying heights require to see them. Do you think you could handle the First Cliff Walk?

