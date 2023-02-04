Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...

5 DAYS AGO