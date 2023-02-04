ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?

As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
Robb Report

This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
tinyhousetalk.com

Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods

When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
Robb Report

This New Camper Van Concept Has a Wooden Interior Office That Looks Like a Japanese Spa

Alpine is shifting its attention from premium audio components to changing the way we work and camp. The German company showed up at last week’s CMT camping showcase in its home country with a stunning concept called the Cross Cabin. The futuristic van features a versatile interior packed with everything you need to work and play. The Cross Cabin’s main draw is its interior. With remote work having changed the way some of us live our lives, Alpine wanted to create a camper van that would help foster productivity no matter where an adventure takes you. The van, which was designed for...
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Includes Sofas As Low As $175

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
tinyhousetalk.com

Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale

This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Says Two Row ICE Crossovers Going Away

Over the past couple of years, Ford CEO Jim Farley has clearly outlined the automaker’s future direction, and it’s one that will include a rather sharp shift toward electrification. However, FoMoCo isn’t exiting the ICE business anytime soon, but does plan on reinventing that lineup by focusing on passion brands and exiting slow-selling or low-margin segments, much in the way it stopped selling sedans in the U.S. years ago. However, the Ford CEO provided even more clarity on this matter during the automaker’s recent earnings call by noting that The Blue Oval won’t be making and selling ICE-powered two-row crossovers in the future, too.
Top Speed

Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle

If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
tinyhousetalk.com

Beautiful, New Extra Long Boho For Sale Now

Here’s a beautiful new Boho that’s extra long at 23 feet. It has beautiful shou sugi ban paneling on the exterior, and inside there’s upgraded flooring. Like all Boho models, there’s no loft. Instead, you get a lovely queen-sized bed under a picture window. There’s open...
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape eOne Tiny House Available

Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...

