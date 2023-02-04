Read full article on original website
What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?
As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels
Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods
When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
This New Camper Van Concept Has a Wooden Interior Office That Looks Like a Japanese Spa
Alpine is shifting its attention from premium audio components to changing the way we work and camp. The German company showed up at last week’s CMT camping showcase in its home country with a stunning concept called the Cross Cabin. The futuristic van features a versatile interior packed with everything you need to work and play. The Cross Cabin’s main draw is its interior. With remote work having changed the way some of us live our lives, Alpine wanted to create a camper van that would help foster productivity no matter where an adventure takes you. The van, which was designed for...
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
Apartment Therapy
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Includes Sofas As Low As $175
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tinyhousetalk.com
Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale
This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
Which Car Is Rated the Best for the Money According to U.S. News?
Does one of the best cars for the money give you desirable features and qualities? Find out which models won this award from U.S. News. The post Which Car Is Rated the Best for the Money According to U.S. News? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the most common Ford Maverick problems relate to the brakes and other issues with the engine. The post 3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Two Row ICE Crossovers Going Away
Over the past couple of years, Ford CEO Jim Farley has clearly outlined the automaker’s future direction, and it’s one that will include a rather sharp shift toward electrification. However, FoMoCo isn’t exiting the ICE business anytime soon, but does plan on reinventing that lineup by focusing on passion brands and exiting slow-selling or low-margin segments, much in the way it stopped selling sedans in the U.S. years ago. However, the Ford CEO provided even more clarity on this matter during the automaker’s recent earnings call by noting that The Blue Oval won’t be making and selling ICE-powered two-row crossovers in the future, too.
This Woven Basket Gave Me the Bedroom Storage Space I Desperately Needed, and We Have a Discount Code
It’s elegant, timeless, and holds at least 50 pairs of socks.
Why Homes in These Trendy Areas Will Be More Expensive Than Ever in 2023
Climate change has a role to play.
Tennessee Couple Builds Pantry Out of “Awkward” Space and It’s Absolutely Perfection
Everyone will want to try this now!
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle
If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
tinyhousetalk.com
Beautiful, New Extra Long Boho For Sale Now
Here’s a beautiful new Boho that’s extra long at 23 feet. It has beautiful shou sugi ban paneling on the exterior, and inside there’s upgraded flooring. Like all Boho models, there’s no loft. Instead, you get a lovely queen-sized bed under a picture window. There’s open...
3 of the Best Luxury Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
If you're going to spend money on a luxury SUV it's important to buy with confidence. Here are the 3 best luxury midsize SUVs to consider. The post 3 of the Best Luxury Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
