prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
247Sports
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees
Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
247Sports
Potential trade packages for Aaron Rodgers
We have entered off-season three of whether Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback in Green Bay next season. He is reportedly contemplating retirement, but there aren't many if any around the league that seem to believe that's something that's going to happen. There have been reports stating Rodgers and the...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
College football recruiting rankings 2024: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola highlights 15 highest-rated players in class
Now that National Signing Day 2023 is in the rearview mirror, it is officially time to move on to the Class of 2024. The 2024 recruiting cycle is only getting started, so the vast majority of top prospects outside of the quarterback position have not committed to schools yet. And some recruits, like five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, are back on the market after decommitting.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews
It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock. For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl. Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
