247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
AUBURN, AL
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special

In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
FanSided

Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Potential trade packages for Aaron Rodgers

We have entered off-season three of whether Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback in Green Bay next season. He is reportedly contemplating retirement, but there aren't many if any around the league that seem to believe that's something that's going to happen. There have been reports stating Rodgers and the...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

College football recruiting rankings 2024: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola highlights 15 highest-rated players in class

Now that National Signing Day 2023 is in the rearview mirror, it is officially time to move on to the Class of 2024. The 2024 recruiting cycle is only getting started, so the vast majority of top prospects outside of the quarterback position have not committed to schools yet. And some recruits, like five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, are back on the market after decommitting.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews

It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock. For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl.  Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide

Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
TENNESSEE STATE

