ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Scott Younger
2d ago

It's not a license , it's the class of the motor home itself , motorhomes have different alphabetical classes

Reply
3
Big John 2
1d ago

If this driver had been watching mirrors like commercial drivers do. They would have noticed the problem !!!

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows

People often joke about the way some travelers act when they're flying, but sometimes, some people's behavior goes beyond the jokes. Even though we pay good money to fly (sometimes way too much money), it's still important to respect our surroundings while doing it. Cleaning up after yourself when you deplane is usually the bare minimum, and most people don't have a problem doing it — or so we thought.
Robb Report

This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
Top Speed

This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers

Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him

Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy