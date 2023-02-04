ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Williams said he cried when he found out Mahomes and Hurts would play in Super Bowl | Said it was like Obama being elected

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
New York Post

Doug Williams: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl like Barack Obama election

Thirty-five years ago Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to start in — and win — the Super Bowl. This year’s game marks the first time two black QBs will start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a moment Williams, 67, compared to another important first: Barack Obama being elected President. “I had tears of joy in my eye because I had an opportunity to witness this,” the former Washington QB told TMZ Sports of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts reaching Super Bowl 2023 in what will be Mahomes’ third trip and Hurts’ first. “Sit there, and just...
CBS Boston

Trent Dilfer has a bad take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

BOSTON -- One time, about eight and a half years ago, Trent Dilfer had a bad take on Tom Brady and the Patriots. He had to wear that one for a while.Now here in the year 2023, Trent Dilfer is back with yet another bad take involving Tom Brady.As far as takes go, it's not great.As part of a new 30 For 30 on the 2000 season for the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback of that championship teams shared his thought on the work and accomplishments of some other quarterbacks. Again, as a warning, it's not a great take. But here...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady ‘expected’ to occupy Fox NFL analyst booth after retirement

Tom Brady will go from being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a Fox NFL analyst, following his retirement. Prior to the 2022 season, Fox announced that Tom Brady would become its lead analyst for NFL games when the quarterback finally decided to call it a career. Despite much skepticism that Brady would actually join the broadcast booth, the former Buccaneers quarterback is expected to call games, according to The Athletic.
New York Post

Kevin Burkhardt hasn’t spent ‘10 f–king seconds’ thinking about Tom Brady as booth shakeup looms

Kevin Burkhardt is living in the moment. Fox Sports’ top NFL play-by-play announcer hasn’t paid any mind to the potential shakeup in the booth when the newly retired Tom Brady takes on his new role as the network’s lead analyst. “The reality is other than being asked in every media interview that I have done, and I mean this on or off the record, I have not thought about Tom Brady as a broadcaster for 10 f–king seconds,” Burkhardt told Sports Business Journal. “I just felt like it was out of bounds for me to be doing this right now and living...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news

During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
