Woman Restores Vintage Lucite Lamp and It's Stunning

Everyone loves a good before and after, especially when the transformation is as dramatic as this one. This woman picked up a vintage Lucite lamp, only to find that it desperately needed restoration. Luckily for us (and her), she decided to pick up some tools and work on restoring this beauty from the past.





The lamp itself is covered in dirt and dust, but once it's wiped down, we see that the base is broken--and there's a crack in the shade as well! The wiring needs to be replaced too; the cord has been cut off at some point because there's no plug on it anymore (it looks like someone tried to repair this by screwing on another cord).

Finally--and most importantly--the light bulb needs replacing before you can even think about turning this thing on again!

Women in the comments went off in respect and solidarity, even sharing their own restoration successes.

" I have an antique Italian chandelier I need to rewire. THANK YOU!!!!!" @ The Devil’s Dame

"Love this! It’s beautiful! Sidenote: everything made today feels like it’s one step away from the landfill." @ Whatever, Dammit

"I rewired my first vintage lamp this year and I am a new woman. Or probably an electrician." Bunny Galore

Working on vintage items can be difficult but rewarding. You may need to replace parts, be patient, do a lot of research and learn new skills. It's fun to get creative and restore vintage items. Don't forget about thrifting and restoring older treasures when you need inspiration for future home decor projects.

