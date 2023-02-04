8 Stunning Photos of Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman in Aruba

The athlete was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017 and ’18.

Gymnast Aly Raisman made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017. The two-time Olympian returned to the magazine the following year for two separate features, including a photo shoot in Aruba with photographer James Macari and a black-and-white “In Her Own Words” special feature captured by Taylor Ballantyne in a Brooklyn studio.

Raisman started out in the sport at the age of 2 in 1996, reportedly inspired to become an athlete after watching the Olympic Games in Atlanta. She served as the captain of the U.S. women’s teams in 2012 and ’16 and is a six-time Olympic medalist with three golds, two silvers and one bronze. Raisman is the third-most decorated American gymnast ever, behind only Shannon Miller and two-time SI Swimsuit model Simone Biles .

“I’m so excited to be a part of the issue for the second year in a row... For the shoots, I was excited, but also a little nervous in the beginning, because it’s still a new experience,” Raisman said of her ’18 return to SI Swimsuit. “Once we started shooting, I felt comfortable because everyone on set was so supportive!”

The athlete officially retired from her sport in January 2020 at the age of 25. Today, Raisman is a published author—she released her book, Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything in 2017—an amateur baker and a model for Aerie . She has also collaborated with brand Sylvia P on several leotard collections for girls.

Below are eight of our favorite images of Raisman from her shoot in Aruba.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated