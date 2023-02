LAREDO, Texas - The spring season begins for the Lubbock Christian men's golf team this week, heading south to Laredo for the Jack Brown Memorial Tournament Feb. 6-7. The Chaps will face a field full of Lone Star Conference foes, including UT Tyler, St. Mary's, and host Texas A&M International, along with region rival Fort Lewis.

