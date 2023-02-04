ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested for murder in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia

Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy