Read full article on original website
Related
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
Man arrested for murder in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Missing 6-year-old found safe after overnight search in Lawrence
A 6-year-old boy reported missing Lawrence, Kansas, Sunday evening was found safe on Monday morning
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Shawnee County sheriff goes on camera for the first time with 27 News
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill made his first on-air appearance by coming on the 27 News Morning Show. When running for the position of sheriff, Hill used the slogan “Community Leader with 27 Years of Service.” On top of securing that position, Hill is also an adjunct professor at Washburn […]
Riley County Arrest Report February 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0