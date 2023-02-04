The All-NBA First Teams From 2011 To 2020

The All-NBA teams from 2011 to 2020 were stacked with superstars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others.

Making an All-NBA Team is not easy because only 15 players per season have a chance at doing so. It requires individual performances, winning, and dominance on the court on a consistent basis to be recognized as an All-NBA performer. We have seen how legendary the 2001 All-NBA Team was, along with the 2003 All-NBA Team . We also saw how dynamic the All-NBA First Teams were from 2001 until 2010 , and that showed how excellent the likes of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Tim Duncan were over the decade.

But we also witnessed the continuing rise of other top stars in the game who impacted the game in their own way. It is amazing to see how players from the All-NBA Second and Third Team have arguments for making the First Team because their talent and value to their teams was truly exceptional. We have dived into how special players have the most All-NBA First Team selections, as that man is none other than LeBron James . Making the All-NBA First Team is no easy feat because there is stiff competition for that every season.

But there can only be five players that can make the All-NBA First Team, and we will go through the decade between 2011 and 2020 to get an indication of the league’s top stars. Without further ado, here are the All-NBA First Teams from the 2011 NBA season until the 2020 NBA season.

2010-11 All-NBA First Team

Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard

The 2011 season was the year of Derrick Rose, who won league MVP by posting 25.0 PPG and 7.7 APG while leading the Chicago Bulls to the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Rose electrified audiences with his unbelievable athleticism, and he won league MVP at only 22 years old in an iconic season.

Kobe Bryant was still the best shooting guard in the world after winning the 2010 NBA championship, posting 25.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.7 APG while continuing to try to win another title with the Lakers. Los Angeles finished 57-25 in the West, good enough to make Bryant an easy inclusion to the All-NBA First Team.

LeBron James was another easy inclusion because he guided the Miami Heat to a 58-24 record in his first season with the Miami Heat. The King was unstoppable all year, and even if he suffered through a disastrous Finals appearance, he averaged 26.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 7.0 APG as the best all-around star in the NBA.

The frontcourt of Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard was spectacular in the 2011 All-NBA First Team. Durant won his second straight scoring title in 2011, posting 27.7 PPG and 6.8 RPG on 46.2% FG, 35.0% 3-PT FG, and 88.0% FT. Durant was unstoppable on offense for the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder, who would make the Finals a year later.

Dwight Howard was the best center in the NBA, by default, for around a decade as a member of the Orlando Magic. The center averaged 22.9 PPG and 14.1 RPG in the paint, and he was a dominant lob partner and shot-blocker who led the Orlando Magic to a solid 52-30 record in what would be the big man’s last year with the franchise before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

2011-12 All-NBA First Team

Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard

Chris Paul beat out Russell Westbrook and Tony Parker to make the All-NBA First Team in 2012, averaging 19.8 PPG and 9.1 APG in his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul began the era of “Lob City” and it was a joy to watch because the point guard was feeding Blake Griffin time and time again in the big man’s second NBA season.

The usual suspect started with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard occupying the remaining first team. Kobe was once again the best shooting guard in the NBA by far, despite his age, as he averaged 27.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.6 APG for the Lakers. LeBron received the most votes for the All-NBA First Team, dominating the court for the Miami Heat and eventually going on to win his first NBA championship after last season’s failure.

Kevin Durant made the NBA Finals at the end of the year, but even in the regular season, the superstar forward averaged 28.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 3.5 APG on 49.6% shooting from the field. The Oklahoma City Thunder star won his third straight scoring title and was supremely efficient from the floor as possibly a top-3 player in the world.

Dwight was still the best big man in the NBA in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard was not the same player he was with Orlando due to back injuries and some clashes with Kobe Bryant, but he still averaged 20.6 PPG and 14.5 RPG as the most impactful center in the NBA.

2012-13 All-NBA First Team

Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan

Chris Paul continued his All-NBA First Team endeavors, posting 16.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 9.7 APG as the leader of the Los Angeles Clippers. The guard was exceptional at passing the ball, making outside shots, and showcasing his God-given ability to make his teammates better, including forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan.

Kobe Bryant was still the best shooting guard in the NBA by a wide margin in 2013, even if he would be done winning NBA titles despite having another All-NBA First Team center in Dwight Howard. Kobe and Dwight did not see eye-to-eye, and the Lakers were simply not ready to win a title and eventually wasted Kobe’s last great year in the NBA.

LeBron James was an easy inclusion in the 2013 All-NBA First Team as the best player in the world, winning his second straight championship with the Miami Heat. The King averaged 26.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 7.3 APG while being at his apex in terms of physical and mental abilities. James embraced the “villain” role completely and was unstoppable with the Heat all year long as we were living in The King’s universe.

Kevin Durant did not win the scoring title in 2013, but he averaged 28.1 PPG and 7.9 RPG on 51.0% from the field, 41.6% from three, and 90.5% from the free-throw line as he joined the 50-40-90 club. An unstoppable scorer, Durant was taking over from Kobe Bryant as the best offensive player in the NBA.

The dynamic frontcourt in the 2013 season featured Spurs superstar Tim Duncan, who would make his final All-NBA First Team selection by posting 17.8 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 2.7 BPG. Duncan was the best interior defender in the NBA in terms of basketball IQ, and he managed to lead the Spurs to a solid 58-24 record.

2013-14 All-NBA First Team

Chris Paul, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joakim Noah

In the 2014 season, Chris Paul was the star at the point guard position as he averaged 19.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 10.7 APG while continuing to lead the “Lob City” revolution in Los Angeles with the Clippers. Paul was the best leader in the NBA, and the Clippers finished with a 57-25 record that was good for 3rd in the West.

James Harden was destroying defenses with the Houston Rockets in his second season with his new team. The Beard began forming a superstar skill set, and he posted impressive numbers all year long. Averaging 25.4 PPG and 6.1 APG, Harden made his second straight All-Star Team in the West.

LeBron was still the best player in the world, posting 27.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 6.4 APG for the Miami Heat. The King would get destroyed in the NBA Finals at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, but in the regular season, James was the most efficient all-around superstar by quite a margin, even if Kevin Durant won the MVP award.

KD won the MVP award because he won his 4th scoring title by averaging a career-high 32.0 PPG on 50.3% FG, 39.1% 3-PT FG, and 87.3% FT. Durant was the nicest offensive player in terms of scoring the ball, and he deserved the MVP award due to his numbers and the fact he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a solid 59-23 record which was second in the West despite Russell Westbrook only playing 46 games.

Joakim Noah might seem like a surprising inclusion into the All-NBA First Team in 2014, but he was the best defensive player in the NBA as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award after averaging 12.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, and 1.5 BPG for the 48-34 Chicago Bulls. A paint patroller, Noah had the most impact at the center position in 2014.

2014-15 All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

Stephen Curry became one of the best players in the world and the league MVP in 2015, so he was an easy inclusion on the All-NBA First Team. The point guard averaged 23.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.7 APG while shooting 48.7% FG, 44.3% 3-PT FG, and 91.4% FT. The point guard guided the Warriors to a solid 67-15 record which led the West, and eventually won the NBA title.

James Harden continued his dominance at the shooting guard position, averaging 27.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 7.0 APG as he became a superstar in the game. James was starting to show why the Houston Rockets wanted him badly out of Oklahoma City, and he rewarded the franchise with spectacular offensive play.

LeBron, the best player in the world, was an easy inclusion in the All-NBA First Team after he decided to “go home” and join Kyrie Irving and, eventually, Kevin Love in Cleveland. James made the Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors. But James was his usual dominant self in the regular season, averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 7.4 APG.

Anthony Davis would prove to be a stalwart on the All-NBA Team because he was so uniquely skilled and talented at his size. Davis posted 24.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 2.9 BPG for the New Orleans Pelicans that finished with a 45-37 record and made the playoffs. Davis was not winning with the Pelicans, but his impact and numbers were First Team worthy.

Marc Gasol was dominant with the Memphis Grizzlies, using his size and defensive skills to impact the floor all season long. The Spaniard guided the Memphis Grizzlies to 55 wins in the season, averaging 17.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 1.6 BPG as one of the best two-way centers in the NBA.

2015-16 All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, DeAndre Jordan

Stephen Curry became the first-ever unanimous MVP after he averaged 30.1 PPG on 50.4% FG, 45.4% 3-PT FG, and 90.8% FT. Curry did everything in the NBA season, from the scoring title, joining the 50-40-90 club, and leading the Golden State Warriors to a record-breaking 73 wins. Curry lost in the NBA finals despite being up 3-1, but he still had a fantastic regular season.

Russell Westbrook had to make the All-NBA First Team because he was special offensively, averaging 23.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 10.4 APG on 45.4% from the field. The point guard had Kevin Durant by his side, who was averaging 28.2 PPG, but he was often the catalyst behind the offense and played with relentless energy all year long. Perhaps Russ’ overconfidence in himself forced Durant out of town.

Kawhi Leonard made his first All-Star Team in the NBA as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. The Claw averaged 21.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 2.6 APG while shooting 50.6% from the field, 44.3% from three, and 87.4% from the free-throw line. The Claw won his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award and deserved his spot on the All-NBA First Team.

LeBron James was unsurprisingly on the First Team after he posted 25.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG on 52.0% from the field. LeBron was special in the regular season, as usual, but his exploits in the playoffs and NBA Finals were extraordinary because he came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA championship.

DeAndre Jordan had the best season of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2016, posting 12.7 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 2.3 BPG. Jordan led the NBA in field goal percentage (70.3%), as most of his baskets came from lobs from Chris Paul and putbacks. Even if he had limited offensive skill, Jordan was dominant on defense and in the paint in general.

2016-17 All-NBA First Team

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook made the All-NBA First Team for another season and did it by being the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double and also won the scoring title and league MVP. Quite frankly, and in all fairness, Russ was the best player in the world in the regular season because he hardly placed a foot wrong on the court.

James Harden was doing his thing with the Houston Rockets, posting 29.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 11.2 APG and carrying the team offensively. The Beard was slicing to the rim, finishing inside, and also nailing threes consistently. We would soon be living in James Harden’s world because the Houston Rockets would be coming.

Kawhi Leonard was elite for the San Antonio Spurs, taking over completely from the Tim Duncan era in the city of San Antonio. The Claw was coming off two straight Defensive Player of the Year awards and averaged 25.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG in what would be his breakout year as a legitimate superstar player.

LeBron James was fantastic with the Cleveland Cavaliers, posting 26.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 8.7 APG and still reigning as the best player in the world. The King would not win a title as he lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, but he was sensational as a passer, rebounder, and elite driver of the basketball.

Anthony Davis was the most talented big man in the NBA in the late 2010s, and he showed that in the 2017 season when he averaged 28.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 2.2 BPG as the most versatile two-way big in the NBA. Mainly a power forward, Davis was already being mentioned as one of the most talented power forwards of all time.

2017-18 All-NBA First Team

Damian Lillard, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard was making his case as the best point guard in the NBA, mainly because Stephen Curry only played in 51 games in the season. Lillard was unstoppable on offense, posting 26.9 PPG and 6.6 APG while trying his best to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to the third seed in the West.

James Harden was by far the best shooting guard in the NBA and also won league MVP after he won the scoring title (30.4 PPG) and also chipped in 8.8 APG while guiding the Houston Rockets to an incredible 65-17 record which was first in the NBA. The Beard was the best player in the league in 2018 and was an easy inclusion.

The King once again made the All-NBA First Team, averaging 27.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 9.1 APG while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a solid 50-32 record which was good for 4th in the East. James did not have a team that could battle the Kevin Durant-led Warriors, but he still made the NBA Finals at the end of the year.

Kevin Durant was once again the best player on the Golden State Warriors, as he posted 26.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG while dominating the court on offense. KD shot 51.6% from the field, 41.9% from three, and 88.9% from the free-throw line in what was almost a 50-40-90 season.

Anthony Davis was one of the best players in the world in 2018 and was probably a top-5 player when looking at his impact on his position. The big man averaged 28.1 PPG and 11.1 RPG for the New Orleans Pelicans, that finished 6th in the Western Conference. Armed with handles and shooting, Davis was a unique talent that would soon play for a better team.

2018-19 All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry, James Harden, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

Stephen Curry returned to his spot on the All-NBA First Team after he played 69 games and averaged 27.3 PPG on 43.7% shooting from three. The Golden State Warriors finished with the best record in the Western Conference again, and the point guard was given honors despite also playing alongside Kevin Durant.

James Harden once again made the First Team, posting 36.1 PPG to win his second straight scoring title. The Beard was literally unstoppable on offense, as defenses threw three and sometimes four defenders at him to slow him down. No doubt, James was the best guard in the NBA, and it wasn’t close.

Paul George had a magical season in 2019, as he posted career-highs across the board with 28.0 PPG and 8.2 RPG while also chipping in 4.1 APG and 2.2 SPG. A defensive-minded forward, George blossomed offensively with Russell Westbrook by his side, averaging 10.7 APG, which led the NBA.

Giannis won the league MVP award by posting 27.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 5.9 APG as he became the best player in the world when taking into account both ends of the floor. The Milwaukee Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA, and the best player on the best team deserves his spot on the All-NBA First Team.

Nikola Jokic made his first All-Star Team in 2019, posting 20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 7.3 APG in what would be the “welcome to superstardom” season for the Serbian. Jokic was incredible as a passer and a typical center when it came to rebounding and scoring, meaning he was a unicorn on the court.

2019-20 All-NBA First Team

James Harden, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis

James Harden was still the best guard in the NBA during the 2020 season, as he was trying to lead the Houston Rockets to an NBA championship with a new roster that was devoid of a center after Clint Capela was traded for Robert Covington. Harden averaged 34.2 PPG to win the scoring title, along with 7.5 APG.

Luka Doncic made the All-NBA First Team in only his second season, posting 28.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 8.8 APG for the Dallas Mavericks. Making his first All-Star Team as well, Luka was already one of the best players in the world at only 20 years old. The Slovenian came close to averaging a triple-double, so he was an easy inclusion.

With Anthony Davis by his side, LeBron James was able to lead the NBA in APG for the first time in his career as he was placed as the team’s primary point guard. He was exceptional all year long and capped off an All-NBA First Team selection with his 4th NBA title and Finals MVP award. It was easy pickings for The King, who benefited greatly from the covid-shortened season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the league MVP award after he was the most spectacular two-way player during the regular season. The Greek Freak also won Defensive Player of the Year and had amazing averages of 29.5 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 5.6 APG for the Milwaukee Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.

Finally, Anthony Davis was sensational in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team in scoring all year (26.1 PPG) and took over the reins as the go-to offensive player. With LeBron pulling the strings and feeding Davis good looks, the Lakers were the best team in the Western Conference, and the big man deserves his spot on the All-NBA First Team.

