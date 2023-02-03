Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
They Gutted & Rebuilt This 70s Class C Campervan
Allison and Eric started off backpacking around the world, and when their backs started hurting, they turned to suitcase travel. But in 2020, they decided to fulfill their longtime dream of renovating a vintage RV and finally seeing the United States!. They didn’t realize upon purchasing their 70s Class C...
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Top Speed
What Makes Hydrogen-Electric Cars Better Than Battery-Electric Cars?
The switch to eco-friendly driving has been happening, slowly but surely, all across the world over the last few years in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and lessen our dependence on harmful fossil fuels. As a result, the majority of major automotive brands have been making a concerted effort to introduce more and more battery-powered electric vehicles and, more recently, vehicles that are powered by hydrogen fuel cell technologies. While both battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles are significantly more eco-friendly and cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel-powered models, it's important for consumers to know how the two types of electric vehicles compare in key areas, such as safety, driving range, charging times, upfront and long term costs, and emissions.
12tomatoes.com
Couple Spend 14 Years Living Off-Grid In A DIY Cabin: Here’s How
Living off the grid is a fantasy that a lot of us have but it seems really hard to pull off. That’s why we are always drawn to stories like these, where people are actually to make this common dream come true. The couple that you are about to...
Joanna Gaines Transforms Three Rooms With Speedy, Cost-Effective DIY Ideas
Though designer Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper is no stranger to a top-down renovation project, recently, she’s turned her attention to some small and approachable updates that can reframe the look and feel of a space with very little money or time. This month she and her team at Magnolia are kicking off a new endeavor called Mini Reni, a series of fast-turnaround projects that provide “real-life examples for how to tackle a space without requiring a contractor, crazy budget, or months of time.”
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods
When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
tinyhousetalk.com
This 2019 Ram ProMaster 2500 Van Conversion is Perfect for Cyclists!
This 2019 Ram ProMaster 2500 van conversion comes equipped with a bicycle storage tray with enough space for two bikes in the rear storage area under the bed. The camper van is called Vaniel Larusso and it was built by Wanderful Wheels out of Durango, Colorado, according to the seller on the Van Life Trader listing. The camper is available for $79,000 out of Denver, Colorado.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $46 Refresh Gives “Cheap-Looking” 1990s Interior Doors a Hint of Vintage Charm
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beautiful interior doors (think: big, brass knobs, cool paneling, inset windows or mirrors) are some of the building blocks that make up beautiful homes. But even if your house or apartment doesn’t start with great doors, that doesn’t mean you can’t zhuzh them up and make them look a little fancier. You can paint, add trim, add wallpaper, add a decorative film, or even add fabric to boring doors if you choose.
electrek.co
Tesla adjusts pricing again, Model Y goes up, Model 3 goes down
Tesla has again adjusted its electric vehicle prices, the third time in a month. This time, Model Y prices went up while Model 3 base price went down. It’s been an eventful last few weeks for people tracking Tesla’s prices. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month...
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
yankodesign.com
This Vespa teardrop trailer made of foam, incorporates a functional kitchen and space to sleep the rider
DIYers have their own sense of doing things with ingredients that for you and me may sound foolish to begin with. Teardrop trailers, besides the size, have to be durable and stable. Throwing the two aspects out of the park, Thomas Burick has created a micro teardrop trailer, to go with his 1962 Vespa, from foam topped with a sheet of homemade fiberglass.
Snag these furniture deals before Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale ends
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Make your money go further at Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale. The American consumer has not regained confidence in spending just yet. Despite the seasonal boost, retail sales figures declined over the last 2 months of 2022, paving the way for a potentially slower economy in 2023. For Wayfair, this could actually be great news, because from now through Feb. 6, the online furniture and home goods retailer is having a massive sale. During the event, you can get everything from sofas to mattresses at up to 50% off (or more), which means your money can go twice as far.
Here’s a Little Secret on How You Can Have a Table Saw Without Buying One
You save over $300 with this hack.
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Adventurous Life in a Truck Camper
Eric and Marissa always wanted to travel, but their non-remote jobs were holding them back. Once the couple figured out ways to manage a couple of Airbnbs and a rental van, they found the freedom to enjoy life on the road!. Their camper sits on top of a flatbed truck...
getawaycouple.com
Is Indoor RV Storage Really Worth It?
You’re looking at getting a new fifth wheel to start making memories with your family. Maybe you want a camper van to hit the road on the weekends. Or perhaps you’ve just retired and your dream to own a Class A motorhome is finally coming true. Whatever your reason for owning an RV, you’ll need an indoor RV storage space to store it when it’s not in use.
hunker.com
Transform an IKEA Lack Coffee Table Into a Concrete Table
IKEA hacks are such a wonderful way to create high-end looking furniture for your home on a budget. You can easily use popular IKEA pieces like the Lack coffee table or Billy bookcase to create a stunning new style for your living room, bedroom, and kitchen. For this project, we...
tinyhousetalk.com
Cute & Cozy 2019 Ford Transit Conversion
This 2019 Ford Transit has a charming and cozy home-like feel. Honey-colored floors and upper cabinets contrast beautifully with the mint green lower cabinets. There’s a unique bathroom at the back of the van, with an indoor shower, sink, and toilet (you use a shower curtain to keep water off the bed).
Comments / 1