Report: Data breach notices lack key details, enable identity theft 'Scamdemic'

Canon USA has agreed to settle claims regarding the data breach it suffered in August of 2020 and will pay affected employees cash for compromising their personal data. Canon USA has agreed to pay employees that were affected by the data breach up to $7,500 for monetary losses and $300 for out-of-pocket expenses in a deal that has been filed in federal court, Bloomberg Law reports. Nine named plaintiffs had filed a class-action lawsuit against the camera company for what they describe as failing to encrypt their personal information or take any other “adequate” measure to protect it. They also claimed Canon did not provide notice of the breach to affected employees fast enough.

3 DAYS AGO