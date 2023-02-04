Report: Data breach notices lack key details, enable identity theft 'Scamdemic'

Read full article on original website
Related
3 Surprising Ways Scammers Could Be Getting Your Personal Information
These tricks are more common than you think.
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
What is a VPN? Can it really protect my online privacy and security?
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson delves into how a VPN can help protect your private information and how to install one on your devices.
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
How to Handle Spam Phone Calls
Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
Gizmodo
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads
The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number
What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.
Prepare to Be Tracked: Face Pay May Block People from Using Public Necessities Without Providing Facial Recognition
Imagine a future where you have to pay for everything with your face. If you're unable to provide facial recognition to authorities, you'll be restricted from accessing basic necessities like transportation, banks, and stores, effectively isolating you from society.
How to safely use payment apps
Scams are common on peer-to-peer payment apps, but you can keep your money safe.
Airbnb to Begin Requiring Guests to Verify Their IDs
Airbnb will soon ask customers to verify their identity before booking a reservation. In an interview with CNBC Friday (Feb. 3), Airbnb head of operations Tara Bunch said that while 80% of the company's bookings already feature identity verification as an option hosts can request, the company is taking things a step further.
petapixel.com
Canon USA Settles with Employees Affected by 2020 Ransomware Attack
Canon USA has agreed to settle claims regarding the data breach it suffered in August of 2020 and will pay affected employees cash for compromising their personal data. Canon USA has agreed to pay employees that were affected by the data breach up to $7,500 for monetary losses and $300 for out-of-pocket expenses in a deal that has been filed in federal court, Bloomberg Law reports. Nine named plaintiffs had filed a class-action lawsuit against the camera company for what they describe as failing to encrypt their personal information or take any other “adequate” measure to protect it. They also claimed Canon did not provide notice of the breach to affected employees fast enough.
jguru.com
Reasons For Deleting Your Digital Data & Protecting Your Online Identity
By definition, digital data is the electronic representation of information which would include images, audio, emails, and more. The information used and searched online creates a digital footprint that combined forms an online identity like a fingerprint. Deleting your information is a security option for electronic personal data privacy protection.
TechCrunch
Hackers exploiting two-year-old VMware flaw to launch large-scale ransomware campaign
Reports emerged over the weekend that VMware ESXi servers left vulnerable and unpatched against a remotely exploitable bug from 2021 were compromised and scrambled by a ransomware variant dubbed “ESXiArgs.” ESXi is VMware’s hypervisor, a technology that allows organizations to host several virtualized computers running multiple operating systems on a single physical server.
cryptopotato.com
MetaMask Unveils New Privacy Features for Crypto Wallets
Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has unveiled a number of privacy features in response to increased criticism. On Feb. 2, industry-dominant crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users will see an “updated experience” for wallet creation and upgrades in their privacy and security settings. “We have updated the extension to...
GoodRx Gets FTC Slap For Sharing User Data With Google, Facebook
GoodRx says that settling the case with the FTC 'allows us to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigation.'
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The ethics of biometric data use in security
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. In a world where you can scan the veins in your hand to unlock a smartphone, how do...
techaiapp.com
Effective Cybersecurity Tips for Students for Safe Browsing
The most effective cybersecurity tips for all learners to ensure that you attain your goals online without ever having to worry about your security and ensure that your data is safe each time you use the Internet. In modern times, online security has become of great concern considering the many...
Consumer Reports.org
GoodRx Fined $1.5M by FTC Following Consumer Reports Investigation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The telemedicine company GoodRx will pay a $1.5 million fine for sharing consumers’ sensitive health information with companies like Google and Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today. Under a proposed order, GoodRx will be prohibited from sharing user health data with applicable third parties for advertising purposes.
