The Michigan Wolverines (12-10) handed the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11) a deflating loss in the regular season finale between the two programs last season. When they meet for the first time this year on CBS and Paramount+, the implications on their respective places in the Big Ten standings won't be as important as taking the upper hand in the long-standing rivalry. The Buckeyes won in each of their last two visits to Ann Arbor, but are 4-6 in their last ten trips there. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO