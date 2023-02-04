TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The grass is greener at Sunday Goods on Scottsdale Road in Tempe for out-of-state visitors looking forward to legally try marijuana. “I’m a big believer in this business and have been for a long time. I’ve been an investor in some of these businesses,” said Craig Eckstron, who’s visiting from Georgia. Recreational weed is illegal in Georgia, so Eckstron is bringing his business to the desert like other tourists visiting for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO