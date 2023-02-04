Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week
PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
AZFamily
Tempe dispensary welcoming tourists rolling in during busy sports week
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The grass is greener at Sunday Goods on Scottsdale Road in Tempe for out-of-state visitors looking forward to legally try marijuana. “I’m a big believer in this business and have been for a long time. I’ve been an investor in some of these businesses,” said Craig Eckstron, who’s visiting from Georgia. Recreational weed is illegal in Georgia, so Eckstron is bringing his business to the desert like other tourists visiting for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
A Miami-inspired Oceanfront Menu Soon Swimming Its Way to Tempe
Seafood lovers only have to wait around two months to sample fried dishes with a special seasoning.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
Jetting Out of Pebble Beach for a Monday Qualifier, Aaron Baddeley Hoping to Play in His Home Game
The Scottsdale, Ariz., resident didn't get a sponsor's exemption to the WM Phoenix Open, but will get a chance to qualify after being one of the few to finish at Pebble on Sunday.
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
KTAR.com
The Handlebar Tempe rebrands as cocktail lounge and social club Frolic
PHOENIX– The Handlebar Tempe has rebranded to a new cocktail lounge and social club called Frolic with a unique twist on high-quality cocktails and designed small plates, according to a press release. The grand opening occurred on Friday with a menu that features multiple different tropical-inspired creations such as...
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
AZFamily
Get a free golf cart ride in Scottsdale during WM Phoenix Open/Super Bowl festivities
Valley-based OXDX Clothing is one of 27 businesses that got up to $25,000 in grant funds that can help them scale up as they help the NFL make merch. What to expect at Super Bowl Opening Night in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We sent out our own...
AZFamily
Tempe dispensary gearing up for high number of tourists
Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl. Arizona sex workers, advocates calling for sex work to be...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
KTAR.com
Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler
PHOENIX – Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest. The pre-Mardi Gras party is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. AJ Chandler Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. “Angry Crab Shack...
