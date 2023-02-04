ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week

PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
Tempe dispensary welcoming tourists rolling in during busy sports week

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The grass is greener at Sunday Goods on Scottsdale Road in Tempe for out-of-state visitors looking forward to legally try marijuana. “I’m a big believer in this business and have been for a long time. I’ve been an investor in some of these businesses,” said Craig Eckstron, who’s visiting from Georgia. Recreational weed is illegal in Georgia, so Eckstron is bringing his business to the desert like other tourists visiting for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West

The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
The Handlebar Tempe rebrands as cocktail lounge and social club Frolic

PHOENIX– The Handlebar Tempe has rebranded to a new cocktail lounge and social club called Frolic with a unique twist on high-quality cocktails and designed small plates, according to a press release. The grand opening occurred on Friday with a menu that features multiple different tropical-inspired creations such as...
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
Tempe dispensary gearing up for high number of tourists

Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl. Arizona sex workers, advocates calling for sex work to be...
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ

Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
