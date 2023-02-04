ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister

Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
4th Annual Anza Trail Moonlight Walk is March 5

A unique San Benito County experience is coming up soon. The Moonlight Walk, organized by R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation and BenitoLink, is a wonderful opportunity to be out in the evening enjoying the simultaneous sunset and moonrise. Couples, friends, dogs on a leash and young families all can enjoy this simple, free adventure.
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes

Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
Business at Seaside’s newest taco spot is already booming.

David Schmalz here, thinking about tacos and about how much joy it brings me when I see a new, affordable, family-owned restaurant open with a buzz that wasn’t even planned—no promotion, not even a banner, just people suddenly showing up. I’m also thinking about drive-thrus, because the restaurant...
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic

Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
Stormy weather dissipates crowd at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MONTEREY—The 74th installment of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was well underway as professional golfers teamed up with celebrities and professional athletes for Day 2 of the tournament. It was my first experience at such a high level golfing event, so the objective was to determine if the cost...
Zayante Fire District faces uphill battle to recovery

While the storms that ravaged the San Lorenzo Valley caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses, Zayante Fire Protection District’s Station One, located on East Zayante Road in Felton, was not spared. The drainage area that normally functions as a small, babbling brook behind the station...
Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Salinas soccer fan, you can rejoice on Monday Monterey Bay F.C. announced that they will have a developmental club called Monterey Bay F.C. 2. MBCFC2 will be based in Salinas and they will begin league play in the Southwest Division of USL League Two this summer. The team The post Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer appeared first on KION546.
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
