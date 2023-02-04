Read full article on original website
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
benitolink.com
4th Annual Anza Trail Moonlight Walk is March 5
A unique San Benito County experience is coming up soon. The Moonlight Walk, organized by R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation and BenitoLink, is a wonderful opportunity to be out in the evening enjoying the simultaneous sunset and moonrise. Couples, friends, dogs on a leash and young families all can enjoy this simple, free adventure.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
lookout.co
Saving West Cliff: ‘If we decide not to do anything, then you will have nothing’
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. There are about 150 parking spaces on West Cliff Drive on the ocean side...
Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes
Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
montereycountyweekly.com
Business at Seaside’s newest taco spot is already booming.
David Schmalz here, thinking about tacos and about how much joy it brings me when I see a new, affordable, family-owned restaurant open with a buzz that wasn’t even planned—no promotion, not even a banner, just people suddenly showing up. I’m also thinking about drive-thrus, because the restaurant...
Storm damage at Soquel mobile home park unearths decades-old county plan to remove it from flood plain
Santa Cruz County was so worried about damaging floods harming the Old Mill Estates mobile home park that a 1990 master plan called for the government to buy the property and turn it into a flood buffer for Soquel Village. Why didn't that happen?
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic
Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
pajaronian.com
Stormy weather dissipates crowd at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MONTEREY—The 74th installment of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was well underway as professional golfers teamed up with celebrities and professional athletes for Day 2 of the tournament. It was my first experience at such a high level golfing event, so the objective was to determine if the cost...
Press Banner
Zayante Fire District faces uphill battle to recovery
While the storms that ravaged the San Lorenzo Valley caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses, Zayante Fire Protection District’s Station One, located on East Zayante Road in Felton, was not spared. The drainage area that normally functions as a small, babbling brook behind the station...
KTVU FOX 2
California high school kid found with 'shrooms' and cannabis, police say
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A Central California student was busted for cannabis and other drugs Thursday. Hollister police said they spotted the student using cannabis on campus in a Facebook post Thursday. "The kid tried to ditch some other stuff and run but didn’t make it very far," police said.
Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Salinas soccer fan, you can rejoice on Monday Monterey Bay F.C. announced that they will have a developmental club called Monterey Bay F.C. 2. MBCFC2 will be based in Salinas and they will begin league play in the Southwest Division of USL League Two this summer. The team The post Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer appeared first on KION546.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
