Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

The Republican primary will be decided on who is the most outrageous. Of course that means they'll lose the general election.
There is a school in Tennessee that banned the Harry Potter books, St. Edward's wrote in an email to parents:The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text. To Kill a Mocking Bird is banned at Brentwood Middle school in Tennessee. there is a 5 states with most banned books list. If parents don't want their kid to read certain books maybe put those books on a NO list for their kid, why shouldn't other parents be allowed to say yes?
Parents’ rights UNTIL they aren’t. Parents won’t have rights to make decisions or support their children making life choices. Overlords are not being patriotic in their actions.
Related
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Democrats talk of fear and shock over alleged plot by Republican candidate
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 16