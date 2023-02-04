ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

By Steve Contorno, Gabby Orr
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Eagle 2
2d ago

The Republican primary will be decided on who is the most outrageous. Of course that means they'll lose the general election.

Evelyn Doring
1d ago

There is a school in Tennessee that banned the Harry Potter books, St. Edward's wrote in an email to parents:The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text. To Kill a Mocking Bird is banned at Brentwood Middle school in Tennessee. there is a 5 states with most banned books list. If parents don't want their kid to read certain books maybe put those books on a NO list for their kid, why shouldn't other parents be allowed to say yes?

Terri Miller
1d ago

Parents’ rights UNTIL they aren’t. Parents won’t have rights to make decisions or support their children making life choices. Overlords are not being patriotic in their actions.

Salon

The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?

If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Community Policy