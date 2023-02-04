ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director

BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting. Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event

JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy