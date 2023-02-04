Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out against new rule allowing transgender women to compete with females
Bethany Hamilton, mom, author and professional surfer, is speaking out against a new policy by the World Surf League that will allow trans women to complete against biological females in surfing.
AZFamily
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Arizona died Sunday at a lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said. A spokeswoman said the 70-year-old died from apparent natural causes at the Keanakakoi lava viewing overlook. It happened around 11 p.m. He was with his family...
Women Make History Surfing in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for First Time
After a 7-year hiatus, the Super Bowl of surfing returned to Oahu’s North Shore this past week. Here's how the big-wave event went down, and who made history. “The Eddie” is a famous big-wave surfing contest at Waimea Bay on Oahu — and will only run if waves are only over 20 feet. As such, it’s only run 10 times in its 39-year history. Last weekend, the stars and waves aligned (with surf reaching over 50 feet!), and the Eddie Aikau returned to the North Shore.
Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii
Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii. RELATED: Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia ...
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown
Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
msn.com
Mom Captures Footage of Shark Swimming Right Near Tourists on Waikiki Beach
One of the most enduring images from the classic film Jaws is the ominous shot of the shark's fin barely poking above the water. To this day, the sight of a fin poking out of the waves invokes one reaction from anyone who sees it: "Get the heck out of the water!"
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Mysterious flying whirlpool captured in night sky over Hawaii
A Japanese telescope camera captured a mysterious flying whirlpool in Hawaii shortly after SpaceX launched a new satellite.
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California
"A Room With A View" actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Friday while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Ellen Degeneres, California Residents Document Devastating California Flooding: Watch
Flood levels are expected to reach up to 7 inches by Wednesday.
Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows
Experts don’t know what drives the migration.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Another suspected Chinese balloon spotted over Costa Rica
CNN's Rafael Romo reports on a sighting of another suspected Chinese balloon in San José, Costa Rica.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0