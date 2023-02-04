ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Make History Surfing in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for First Time

After a 7-year hiatus, the Super Bowl of surfing returned to Oahu’s North Shore this past week. Here's how the big-wave event went down, and who made history. “The Eddie” is a famous big-wave surfing contest at Waimea Bay on Oahu — and will only run if waves are only over 20 feet. As such, it’s only run 10 times in its 39-year history. Last weekend, the stars and waves aligned (with surf reaching over 50 feet!), and the Eddie Aikau returned to the North Shore.
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
