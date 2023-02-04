ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 17

Guest
1d ago

Does it really matter? They are buying land next to military bases and where ever else this country is becoming ridiculous and Biden let’s it happen he needs to go

Reply
7
Oh, boy!
1d ago

I totally agree with the general. As soon as it "drifted" over Alaska, it should have been toast. As soon as it "drifted" over Canada, ballerina Trudeau should have taken the next step and be done with it. What were they all waiting for? For this thing to release some pathogens into the atmosphere, and wait and see which way the airstream will carry them? OUTRAGEOUS!!! 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
3
Related
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
The Independent

A Navy pilot shot down four Soviet jets in 30 minutes - and no one knew for 50 years

A US pilot fighting in the Korean War has been keeping a secret for the last half a century.The now 97-year-old former naval aviator, Royce Williams, reportedly shot down four Soviet MiG fighters within the span of a half hour, but never told anyone about it until now.On Friday, Mr Williams received the Navy Cross, which is the branch’s second-highest military honour, according to CNN.On 18 November 1952, Mr Williams was behind the stick of an F9F Panther while fighting in the Korean War.The 27-year-old pilot and a group of three others were assigned to patrol the extreme northern end...
CNN

See path the suspected spy balloon may have taken

As a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon continues to float over the US, CNN's Alex Marquardt explains the possible origin of the balloon, what it's equipped with, and its suspected path.
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy