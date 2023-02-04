Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantatribune.com
Black History Month: Atlanta Business League Honors Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.
The Atlanta Business League pays tribute to one of the most dynamic African American entrepreneurs in the city by making his life the subject of its first LESSONS from LEADERS podcast. Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. has a successful entrepreneurial career that started almost 30 years ago. But in the podcast,...
atlantafi.com
John Lewis Legacy Institute To Hold Inaugural Gala In Atlanta
The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRL) will have its inaugural gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The theme of the event is “The Legacy Continues,” and it will be hosted by award-winning anchor Jennifer Bellamy of 11Alive. The event, which will run from 6 to 10 p.m., will honor people who embody the highest values of Congressman John R. Lewis and represent his legacy of leadership.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Joseph E. Lowery the Dean of Civil Rights Movement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement Joseph E. Lowery played an instrumental role and the pivotal movements in our nation’s history. Joseph E. Lowery helped lay the groundwork of civil rights and delivered the benediction at the inauguration of the Nations first Black President, Barack Obama.
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
Friends, family, and community come together to celebrate Hank Aaron’s 89th birthday
Sunday would have been his 89th birthday.
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
The excitement about new development obscures an awkward fact that the city and developers have to reckon with: Downtown already has more buildings than it has people who want to occupy them. It already has more road, rail, and bus capacity than any eastern U.S. downtown south of Washington, D.C. On weekdays, there are plenty of people there. The problem is that, at 5 p.m. on Fridays, the place clears out. Downtown Atlanta is often filled with a large, diverse group of people, but not many of them are residents. The post There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
vegnews.com
How Atlanta’s First Vegan Creamery Is Creating Community With Peach Cobbler Ice Cream
Atlanta’s booming vegan scene gave rise to the Slutty Vegan empire. Despite the advent of the city’s first vegan pizzeria, taqueria, and more in recent years, a void for an all-vegan creamery remains—but not for long. The Creamy Spot is poised to become Atlanta’s first plant-based creamery...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports
The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Hammonds House Museum of Atlanta celebrates 35th anniversary
Hammonds House Museum, based in Atlanta’s historic West End neighborhood, is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a series of exhibitions from artists from the African diaspora. The series of exhibitions features work by artists from around the world, including Haitian artist Edouard Duval Carrie, artist Paul Stephen Benjamin and culminating with an exhibit that will feature pieces from its permanent collection, that include works by renowned artists like Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett and modern day artist Radcliffe Bailey. The museum is committed to celebrating the diversity of the African diaspora, and their anniversary season is a testament to that commitment.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 5