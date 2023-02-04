Rom-com core is TikTok’s next biggest fashion trend, style influencers are predicting, as the look pays homage to powerful women with Main Character Energy. But for those who want to be their own main character this Valentine’s Day, DIY TikToker Nava Rose partnered with ThredUp to thrift looks for the holiday without the waste. The online resale platform partnered with Rose to launch The Dump Fast Fashion Shop: a trend-forward secondhand storefront that aims to help consumers thrift for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The shop was inspired by ThredUp’s Resolutions Survey, which found that more than one in three consumers are resolving to quit fast fashion this year. “Gen...

4 DAYS AGO