Read full article on original website
Related
5 Black fashion designers who are shaping the industry
Black History Month is a time to honor leaders and activists who overcame struggles to create a better future for all Americans. The fashion industry was slow to recognize the talent of African Americans, even that of the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who once shared with Al Sharpton during an MSNBC interview, “Blackness is always a threat. There is systemic racism in every walk of life.”
Iconic Fashion Designer and Perfume Maker Dead at 88
The Spanish-born designer was best known for his Space Age looks.
ThredUp Taps TikTok Star ‘Committed to Ghosting Fast Fashion’
Rom-com core is TikTok’s next biggest fashion trend, style influencers are predicting, as the look pays homage to powerful women with Main Character Energy. But for those who want to be their own main character this Valentine’s Day, DIY TikToker Nava Rose partnered with ThredUp to thrift looks for the holiday without the waste. The online resale platform partnered with Rose to launch The Dump Fast Fashion Shop: a trend-forward secondhand storefront that aims to help consumers thrift for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The shop was inspired by ThredUp’s Resolutions Survey, which found that more than one in three consumers are resolving to quit fast fashion this year. “Gen...
Hypebae
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Big brands and emerging labels will present their new collections at New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Friday, seeking to entice trend-followers with their latest creations and perhaps some viral moments.
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Victoria Beckham shares selfie of her and daughter Harper in her designs
Victoria Beckham called her 11-year-old daughter her "number one" muse as she shared a selfie of them dressed in her designs.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’
Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Speaks On Cutting Off Friends & Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla has revealed she had to pull the plug on some family and friends after she blew up and became a star thanks to her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”. In her interview with The Cut published this week, Big Glo reflected on how she had to make sacrifices and leave certain people behind because the money got in the way of their relationship.
TMZ.com
Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway
The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy
Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
Method Man’s Wife Tamika Smith: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Method Man is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan hip hop collective. He won a Grammy in 1996 for his collaboration with Mary J. Blige on ‘I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By’. The star’s acting resume includes roles in ‘Garden State,’ ‘Venom,’...
‘Still can’t believe it’: Grammys viewers emotional over Quavo tribute to Takeoff
Grammys viewers became emotional during Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last year. The young rapper, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November, 2022. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, honoured Takeoff’s legacy with an emotional performance during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February). Accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed a heartfelt rendition of “Without You” – the song he wrote in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic...
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos
Savannah James was spotted on Instagram giving us major hair envy in her latest photos and we're swooning!
Lauren London Admits She Was Surprised By How Well She & Jonah Hill Get Along: ‘We’re Both LA Kids’
Lauren London and Jonah Hill may play an unlikely pair in 'You People,' but their real life connection is just as surprising as the one on-screen.
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0