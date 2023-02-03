Read full article on original website
Related
chswarriorscroll.com
2023 Club and Activities Directory
It can be difficult to find accurate information about activities at Centaurus, but worry not! Here is a comprehensive list of all the clubs, sports, and activities at Centaurus High School as of 2023. All descriptions include time commitment and an email to contact for information about the club/activty. Musical...
nchslive.com
Tips and tricks to avoid “senioritis”
Are you a soon to be graduate feeling unmotivated and ready to be finished with high school? It seems like you have come down with a bad, but common illness called “senioritis”. Senioritis is a term that describes the common trend of seniors having a decline in their high school academics and activities due to them being unmotivated. Having senioritis can put a damper on your final year of high school, which is supposed to be the best part of the year. Luckily you can overcome this by following these simple tips.
Stockdale High School Named Academic Decathlon Champs
Stockdale High School has been named the overall team winner at the 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon in Kern County.
herviewfromhome.com
Supporting Your Teen through Freshman Year
Growing up I remember seeing Ms. Honey in the movie Matilda and thinking teaching must be a magical job if Ms. Honey could do it so effortlessly. This image of dancing with my students, heart-to-heart conversations, and the perfectly curated teacher outfit always stuck in my mind. When I decided...
Comments / 0