Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Report: Bengals Assistant Lands Second Head Coaching Interview With Arizona Cardinals
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is moving on to the second round of interviews with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Mike Garafolo, Anarumo is sustaining interest with AZ. "Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will receive a second interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching job," Garafolo tweeted. "It’ll take...
Look: 49ers Star Makes Decision On NFL Future
San Francisco 49ers fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding left tackle Trent Williams' playing status for next season. Williams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is 34 years old. He'll be 35 when the 49ers' 2023 campaign begins next fall. Last week, Williams openly discussed the ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this...
WLWT 5
Watch: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores two touchdowns in NFL Pro Bowl
LAS VEGAS — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a touchdown pass in his first time playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Yardbarker
Watch: Budda Baker Notches Interception at Pro Bowl
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker continues to make plays on a football field despite his team's season ending long ago. The Cardinals safety took part in the league's new Pro Bowl format on Sunday as the lone representative out of Arizona, his fifth time being nominated to the game. Baker fought through injuries such as a high ankle sprain and fractured shoulder to play 15 games this past year.
Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings
The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
WATCH: Chiefs DE Frank Clark, TE Travis Kelce mic'd up for AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs made some wise decisions when choosing players to mic up for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Typically, we only get one player, but this time around they mic’d up a player on offense and a player on defense. They just so happened to choose the most animated player on offense in Travis Kelce and one of the biggest characters on defense in Frank Clark. These two also happen to have a penchant for going off in the playoffs, which is exactly what they did.
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969
The Chicago Bears seemingly never-ending quest for a quality QB is well known. What is sometimes forgotten is they were very close to being able to draft Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw was the consensus number one pick of the 1970 NFL draft. Did the Bears really need a QB after the 1969 season. Well, they went 1-13 that season. There starting QBs were Bobby Douglas, seven games, Jack Concannon for five games and Virgil Carter for the other two. The team's passing rating was 51.7. So yes, the Bears really needed a QB.
Comments / 0