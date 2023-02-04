Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
netflixjunkie.com
The Truth Behind Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Getting Married in Front of the Epstein’s Island Temple
Will Smith is one of those celebrities who married twice, but only the second marriage lasted. The Focus actor and his second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been one of the power couples of the industry who came back stronger from almost being on the verge of a divorce. Recently,...
Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert
As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Chris Brown has temper tantrum after losing R&B Album of the Year Grammy
Chris Brown nearly had a conniption after he lost out in the R&B Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Breezy, whose mercurial disposition is the polar opposite of that laid-back nickname, exploded with volcanic intensity — and some would add disrespectfully — after the gold trophy went to Robert Glasper during the 65th Grammys in downtown Los Angeles.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Complex
GloRilla Celebrates Meeting Beyoncé at Grammys: ‘I’m Finna Get My 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé Tatted’
Fresh off her breakout year in 2022, CMG rapper GloRilla has checked one more item off her bucket list, as the Memphis artist met Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. GloRilla took to social media to document the event, which saw the two artists share a hug. “I love...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”
During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
tvinsider.com
Watch Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Dance After Beyoncé’s Big Grammy Win (VIDEO)
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts made the BeyHive proud on Sunday (February 5) night as they celebrated Beyoncé‘s history-making moment of becoming the all-time winningest Grammy artist. The Today show weathercaster and his wife, who works as a journalist for ABC, took to Instagram on Sunday after Beyoncé...
HipHopDX.com
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
thesource.com
J. Prince to Offset: ‘You Wasn’t with Takeoff When He Was Alive’
The new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game will ruffle some feathers. Hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid sat down with J. Prince and the Prince Family, clearing the air on numerous issues, including the death of Takeoff. At the tail end of the interview, J. Prince turned his...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0