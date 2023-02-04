Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Former Google worker recorded a before-and-after of her layoff in dueling TikTok videos that went from free food and tiki bars to locked email and tears
Google employees went from in-office perks to being randomly laid off by email in what she described as a “really bad game of Russian roulette.”
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
ChatGPT Enters a New Sector Totally Unrelated to Tech
Listing descriptions generated by ChatGPT have been catching the attention of real estate agents. Privacy and seclusion while still "a short walk from" top local schools and stores. A "move-in ready" layout and an interior that gives potential owners the chance to "craft a new story" in an "up-and-coming" neighborhood. Given their formulaic nature and difficulty to describe features common to many houses in a unique, most real estate descriptions...
Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry
The real estate industry could soon be upended, says star broker Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim – who leads a team of glamorous agents on Netflix (NFLX) reality series "Selling Sunset" – recently sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about the current state of the U.S. real estate market. During the far-ranging conversation, he warned that the industry's commission structure could soon change forever.
An interview with AI: What ChatGPT says about itself
Though others have interviewed ChatGPT, I had some anxiety-riddled questions of my own: Will you take my job? Are you sentient? Is the singularity upon us?. These questions are half facetious, half serious. If you've been hidden away and somehow missed the ruckus, here's what all the commotion's about: In November, conversational AI tool ChatGPT took the world by storm, crossing one million users a mere five days after its release, according to its developer, San Francisco's OpenAI. If you are still one of those who think this is all hype, take it up with Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant announced on Jan. 23 it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT and its maker OpenAI, a follow-up to the tech giant’s previous $1 billion investment.
Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice: Top 10 cultural and food destinations for 2023
Whether you’re planning a globetrotting jaunt or armchair traveling it, Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice awards are always a fun browse. The awards, which are based on reviews written by Tripadviser users, acknowledge the most popular or trending cities or countries — as we mentioned last week — but they also give a nod to other types of vacation destinations. You know, the ones chosen by foodies, culture vultures and lovers of all things outdoors. Which is to say, us. You, too?
Fridays from the Frontline: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference
In this edition of Fridays from the Frontline, a Dartmouth Tuck MBA student, George Agyeman-Badu T’23, takes us inside the Africa Business Conference, which was hosted by the Columbia Business School Africa Club. Meeting the Moment: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference. By George Agyeman-Badu T’23. The only...
The Social Commerce Love Affair With AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change the world – but will it change commerce?. You’d be forgiven for thinking the world’s gone AI crazy these past few weeks. Indeed it has, in a way. At the end of last month, Microsoft said it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT firm OpenAI.
REAL Messenger Introduces Video and AI Technology with RealMoment, Enhancing the Immersive Experience of the First Social App for Real Estate
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business and connects the global real estate industry by and large – including buyers, sellers, multiple property buyers, investors, homeowners, agents and stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005179/en/ REAL Messenger announces its newest platform feature, RealMoment. RealMoment signifies the dawn of a new era for PropTech, real estate apps and how agents promote themselves. (Photo: Business Wire)
The A.I. wars heat up as Google makes a major play against ChatGPT with its new offering, Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed his company’s answer to ChatGPT. Just last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised during a quarterly earnings call that the company would release the latest in its artificial intelligence technology to the public “very soon.” Google obviously isn’t wasting any time and launched a test version of its own A.I.-powered chatbot on Monday as competition mounts after OpenAI’s immensely popular large language model ChatGPT took the internet by storm in November.
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, making a riposte to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on...
Biden expected to assail Silicon Valley Big Tech in State of the Union address
President Joe Biden will reportedly attack Big Tech in his State of the Union address Tuesday in a bid to unite lawmakers in Washington concerned about the industry’s unprecedented influence and impact on all facets of American life. Biden has already deployed fighting words against Silicon Valley, alleging in...
Google launching own AI chatbot following success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
Google is launching its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot following the success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.The company said the product, named Bard, will be released to the public in the coming weeks and will provide written answers to questions in split seconds.AI will also “soon” be integrated into the company’s search engine to provide written answers to search queries in addition to links to relevant webpages, images and videos.Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex...
Dell to lay off 5% of its workforce
Dell plans to lay off roughly 5% of its workforce, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday, in the latest example of tech companies cutting costs in an uncertain economic climate. As of January 2022, Dell said it had 133,000 employees. At that level, the 5% cut would represent...
Microsoft just announced a SURPRISE media event taking place tomorrow
Microsoft has announced that it's hosting a special event for press on February 7 at 10AM at its Redmond headquarters in Washington. So far, the company has remained incredibly tight lipped about what it's planning to announce, but recent developments suggest the topic of conversation will be focused on AI.
