ChatGPT Enters a New Sector Totally Unrelated to Tech

Listing descriptions generated by ChatGPT have been catching the attention of real estate agents. Privacy and seclusion while still "a short walk from" top local schools and stores. A "move-in ready" layout and an interior that gives potential owners the chance to "craft a new story" in an "up-and-coming" neighborhood. Given their formulaic nature and difficulty to describe features common to many houses in a unique, most real estate descriptions...
Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry

The real estate industry could soon be upended, says star broker Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim – who leads a team of glamorous agents on Netflix (NFLX) reality series "Selling Sunset" – recently sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about the current state of the U.S. real estate market. During the far-ranging conversation, he warned that the industry's commission structure could soon change forever.
An interview with AI: What ChatGPT says about itself

Though others have interviewed ChatGPT, I had some anxiety-riddled questions of my own: Will you take my job? Are you sentient? Is the singularity upon us?. These questions are half facetious, half serious. If you've been hidden away and somehow missed the ruckus, here's what all the commotion's about: In November, conversational AI tool ChatGPT took the world by storm, crossing one million users a mere five days after its release, according to its developer, San Francisco's OpenAI. If you are still one of those who think this is all hype, take it up with Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant announced on Jan. 23 it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT and its maker OpenAI, a follow-up to the tech giant’s previous $1 billion investment.
Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice: Top 10 cultural and food destinations for 2023

Whether you’re planning a globetrotting jaunt or armchair traveling it, Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice awards are always a fun browse. The awards, which are based on reviews written by Tripadviser users, acknowledge the most popular or trending cities or countries — as we mentioned last week — but they also give a nod to other types of vacation destinations. You know, the ones chosen by foodies, culture vultures and lovers of all things outdoors. Which is to say, us. You, too?
Fridays from the Frontline: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference

In this edition of Fridays from the Frontline, a Dartmouth Tuck MBA student, George Agyeman-Badu T’23, takes us inside the Africa Business Conference, which was hosted by the Columbia Business School Africa Club. Meeting the Moment: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference. By George Agyeman-Badu T’23. The only...
The Social Commerce Love Affair With AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change the world – but will it change commerce?. You’d be forgiven for thinking the world’s gone AI crazy these past few weeks. Indeed it has, in a way. At the end of last month, Microsoft said it would invest $10 billion in ChatGPT firm OpenAI.
REAL Messenger Introduces Video and AI Technology with RealMoment, Enhancing the Immersive Experience of the First Social App for Real Estate

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business and connects the global real estate industry by and large – including buyers, sellers, multiple property buyers, investors, homeowners, agents and stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005179/en/ REAL Messenger announces its newest platform feature, RealMoment. RealMoment signifies the dawn of a new era for PropTech, real estate apps and how agents promote themselves. (Photo: Business Wire)
The A.I. wars heat up as Google makes a major play against ChatGPT with its new offering, Bard

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed his company’s answer to ChatGPT. Just last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised during a quarterly earnings call that the company would release the latest in its artificial intelligence technology to the public “very soon.” Google obviously isn’t wasting any time and launched a test version of its own A.I.-powered chatbot on Monday as competition mounts after OpenAI’s immensely popular large language model ChatGPT took the internet by storm in November.
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, making a riposte to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on...
Google launching own AI chatbot following success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

Google is launching its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot following the success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.The company said the product, named Bard, will be released to the public in the coming weeks and will provide written answers to questions in split seconds.AI will also “soon” be integrated into the company’s search engine to provide written answers to search queries in addition to links to relevant webpages, images and videos.Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex...
Dell to lay off 5% of its workforce

Dell plans to lay off roughly 5% of its workforce, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday, in the latest example of tech companies cutting costs in an uncertain economic climate. As of January 2022, Dell said it had 133,000 employees. At that level, the 5% cut would represent...

