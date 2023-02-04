ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL makes major move against Eagles star ahead of Super Bowl

The Super Bowl might be on Sunday, but Philadelphia Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham found a new problem on Monda. The NFL fined Graham and several others for actions stemming from the NFC Championship Game. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported details of the fine on Sunday. He noted that both San Francisco 49ers Read more... The post NFL makes major move against Eagles star ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bvmsports.com

Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice

Eagles may consider stealing a few Buccaneers post Brady’s decision by Geoffrey Knox Eagles Draft Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice by Travis Williams 1 minute ago Tweet Share x Pin Comment Next1 of 4Prev post Use your ← → (arrows) to browse With success comes options. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the rarest…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid had the classiest answer about his time coaching both the Chiefs and Eagles

There’s no question Andy Reid is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history. (He’s also clearly a proactive thinker.) With over 24 years coaching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — the two teams ironically squaring off in Super Bowl 57 — Reid has a distinct honor. He’s one of only seven coaches in NFL history to take two franchises to pro football’s main event.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR. Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Chiefs will ‘expose’ Eagles defense, 49ers star says

Super Bowl LVII is approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To get there, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7 in the NFC Championship. And 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk thinks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportscasting

How Many Super Bowls Has Andy Reid Won?

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. They’ll take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 57 in a matchup of the top seeds of their respective conferences. Reid also guided the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

