How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly had changes made to the team hotel in Arizona
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Even a Super Bowl can't come between this Eagles fan and her Chiefs fan husband
Our Philadelphia Sports Fans of the Week, Donna and Ed Morris of Elkins Park, have much to celebrate with Super Bowl LVII approaching. Donna adores her beloved Eagles and Ed is a lifelong fan of the Chiefs.
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Matt Nagy reportedly could be Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2023, future successor to Andy Reid
Matt Nagy returned to the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in 2022 after being fired as the Chicago Bears head
BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL
In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
NFL makes major move against Eagles star ahead of Super Bowl
The Super Bowl might be on Sunday, but Philadelphia Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham found a new problem on Monda. The NFL fined Graham and several others for actions stemming from the NFC Championship Game. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported details of the fine on Sunday. He noted that both San Francisco 49ers Read more... The post NFL makes major move against Eagles star ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice
Eagles may consider stealing a few Buccaneers post Brady’s decision by Geoffrey Knox Eagles Draft Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice by Travis Williams 1 minute ago Tweet Share x Pin Comment Next1 of 4Prev post Use your ← → (arrows) to browse With success comes options. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the rarest…
Andy Reid had the classiest answer about his time coaching both the Chiefs and Eagles
There’s no question Andy Reid is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history. (He’s also clearly a proactive thinker.) With over 24 years coaching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — the two teams ironically squaring off in Super Bowl 57 — Reid has a distinct honor. He’s one of only seven coaches in NFL history to take two franchises to pro football’s main event.
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR. Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide ...
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are just six days away from competing against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII. After a long road, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting some reinforcements back right when they need it most.
Chiefs will ‘expose’ Eagles defense, 49ers star says
Super Bowl LVII is approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To get there, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7 in the NFC Championship. And 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk thinks...
How Many Super Bowls Has Andy Reid Won?
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. They’ll take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 57 in a matchup of the top seeds of their respective conferences. Reid also guided the...
