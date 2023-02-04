Read full article on original website
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls for Chinese balloon to be shot down
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sounding off about a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and is calling for the government to take action.
Asa Hutchinson eyes April for 2024 decision
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said in a new interview that he’ll likely make his decision on a potential White House run in 2024 by April. In an interview with CBS News published Monday, Hutchinson told congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that “probably April” will be the best time for him to announce his potential…
A Republican Nightmare Is Unfolding in Mississippi
New polling shows GOP Governor Tate Reeves could be highly vulnerable in this year's race in the Southern state.
Tyre Nichols death: white officer’s belated suspension raises questions
Memphis police named and fired all five Black officers involved on 20 January, but waited to reveal Preston Hemphill’s identity
Idaho Senators Introduce 'Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today' Act to Fight Biden Administration's Federal Gun Registry
IDAHO - On Tuesday, Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, along with Kansas Senator Roger Marshall introduced legislation to fight the Biden Administration's federal gun registry. The Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act would remove the taxation, registration, and regulation requirements in the National Firearms Act (NFA).
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
Capitol Rioter Who Attacked Officer Brian Sicknick Is Sentenced To More Than 6 Years
Julian Khater admitted to pepper-spraying the U.S. Capitol Police officer, who died after suffering two strokes.
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
A Capitol rioter identified by the massive tattoo on his stomach sentenced to 78 months in prison
James McGrew, of Mississippi, hurled a handrail at Capitol police. He pleaded guilty to assaulting law-enforcement officers on January 6, 2021.
McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting. He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
It’s now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. A panel of judges on...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders set to restrict drag shows
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to ban drag shows from public property in the state — a move that she says will protect children and only is controversial in the “radical left’s woke dystopia.” The Republican governor is poised to sign a bill that would define drag shows as “adult-oriented performances, which passed in the state’s House panel on Wednesday and calls for them to be banned from public property, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. “I think we have to do everything — I’ve been very clear and talked about this pretty extensively — to protect children. I think that’s...
