ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rikers Island detainee dies — first fatality at troubled jail complex this year

By Graham Rayman, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A detainee awaiting sentencing for repeatedly peddling drugs outside a Midtown fast food joint died early Saturday on Rikers Island, the first death of 2023 at the troubled jail complex, the Daily News has learned.

The lifeless body of Marvin Pines, 65, was found in the shower area of the island’s North Infirmary Command at 6:18 a.m. after suffering a seizure, said sources familiar with the case and the inmate’s attorney. He was housed at the unit, where the sickliest detainees are held, since his arrival at the jail last summer.

“It’s very sad,” said defense lawyer Javier Damien. “I just think Rikers Island needs to get better medical care ... You can’t deny there’s an issue with the medical care there. It’s a serious problem.”

Pines was due for sentencing on Feb. 21 after pleading guilty two months ago, and faced a year in state prison and one year of post-release supervision.

Last year, 19 detainees died on Rikers Island, spurring calls from inmate advocates for the jail’s closure . Sixteen people died on Rikers in 2021.

“At 65, he was sent to a penal colony that is utterly failing to provide medical care or safety for anyone,” Darren Mack, co-director of the Freedom Agenda and a one-time inmate at Rikers. “Mayor Adams wants New Yorkers to look away from these tragedies by telling us that people held at Rikers are ‘bad people’ but we know Mr. Pines was a human being, he should be alive, and our city failed him.”

Mack noted that Pines is the 20th person to die at Rikers since Adams took office in January 2022 .

“Dozens of families are grieving the loss of their loved ones in the custody of this city, and the mayor is still encouraging judges and prosecutors to send more people to this death camp, instead of investing in solutions for real community safety,” he said.

Pines, of Pennsylvania, was busted three times for drug possession and sale outside a McDonald’s on W. 34th St. and Eighth Ave., sources told the Daily News. He was twice released before a July 28, 2022, arrest led to his incarceration.

A source said four people overdosed near the McDonald’s on the day Pines was taken into custody, although there was never a direct link to the defendant.

When arrested in May, police recovered glassine envelopes stamped with the fast food giant’s logo and the words “I’m lovin’ it,” the source said. He pleaded guilty to all three charges in November and was remanded to Rikers Island.

Pines’ daughter — who asked that her name not be used — said her father had mental health issues and also suffered from headaches and problems with his blood pressure.

In August, the daughter said, Pines suffered a seizure that caused him to fall in a Rikers shower, causing a wound in his head that required stitches. “What I want to know is, were they monitoring after he fell? ... They should have been monitoring him.”

Pines, who had worked for a car dealership and as a cook, “got into petty things, and he had a hard time managing his addiction,” the daughter said.

“He had spent a lot of time in and out of facilities like Rikers. He’s always had a little something wrong with him. He had a very rough childhood.”

“Any death in custody is a tragedy,” said Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We sincerely send our deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s family and loved ones. As with all deaths in custody, we are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation.”

The commissioner said all deaths in custody are reviewed by the state Attorney General’s office and the city Department of Investigation.

The DOC has been repeatedly accused of providing inmates with poor medical care. Last year, the failure of Rikers Island staffers to get detainees to their medical appointments was an indirect factor in the deaths of nine inmates in 2022, the city Board of Correction said in a report.

The Legal Aid Society filed a class action lawsuit in November over the missed medical appointments, claiming that the Correction Department owed detainees $3 million for for failing to bring them to medical appointments

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC judge refuses to sign off on new bail terms reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and the feds

A Manhattan judge rejected a request Tuesday from embattled crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried to modify the conditions of his $250 million bail. Lawyers for the one-time golden boy of digital currency wrote Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan Monday to say they reached a deal with the feds allowing Bankman-Fried to use Zoom, WhatsApp, FaceTime, and send text messages while under house arrest. But ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Amid 20% jump in arrests by NYPD in 2022, racial disparity continues under Adams administration: report

The number of arrests by the NYPD spiked by 20% in 2022, the first year of the Adams administration — with the busts still overwhelmingly of Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, a new report finds. Arrests for felonies and misdemeanors jumped from 131,731 in 2021 to 156,836 in 2022, with just under 90% of the arrestees Black or Hispanic, the Police Reform Organizing Project report concludes. In ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt

A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed. The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources. The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021.  Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed in Queens knife fight with stranger later dies, killer acted in self defense charged with menacing: NYPD

A man stabbed during a knife fight with a stranger on a Queens street later died — but his accused killer has only been charged with menacing because he was acting in self-defense, police said Wednesday. Gerard Moreno, 30, died Saturday at Jamaica Hospital from stab wounds he suffered Jan. 27 during an 8:40 p.m. clash on Queens Blvd. near 70th Road in Forest Hills, cops said. On Tuesday, three ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop shoots himself in Bronx stationhouse suicide attempt

An NYPD cop shot himself in the face in the locker room of his Bronx stationhouse Tuesday in an apparent suicide attempt, police sources said. Colleagues at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Ave. near E. 230th St. heard the shot about 10:45 a.m., sources said. When they rushed into the locker room they found the officer suffering from a head wound. Cops took him to Jacobi Medical ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Two deliverymen shot and wounded outside Bronx McDonald’s during clash with colleagues

Two deliverymen were shot and wounded in front of a Bronx McDonald’s during a fight with fellow workers, police said Wednesday. Shots rang out outside the fast food eatery on Jerome Ave. near East Burnside Ave. in University Heights about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday after the victims, ages 28 and 28, began fighting with two men. The McDonald’s is a gathering place for local delivery workers who drop ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Rikers doctors accused of causing NYC detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan; ‘I just want to know what happened:’ mom

A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens subway rider punched and head-butted for complaining stranger was spitting seed shells

A Queens subway rider was beaten up after she complained a stranger was spitting seed shells onto the floor of the train, police said Wednesday. The bizarre clash sparked off aboard a Manhattan-bound R train about 1:20 p.m. Jan. 15, cops said. “What are you doing?” the 34-year-old victim asked the woman spitting out seed shells. The spitter was offended and head-butted the victim, prompting ...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD searching for man in random assault spree against women in Queens

A violent nut separately assaulted four women in a random spree in Queens over the weekend, authorities said.  The suspect was hanging out near Gates Avenue and 64th Street in Fresh Pond between around 9:15 and 10:15 p.m. Sunday when he would approach his victims one at a time and attack them without saying a word, cops said. He shoved three of his victims, ages 61, 45 and 32, to the ground, police said. The fourth woman, 30, said he punched her in the buttocks, according to cops and police sources.  All of the victims refused medical attention except for the 61-year-old, who was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital with minor injuries.  The suspect took off in a dark SUV. Cops say he appeared to be in his 20s, with a light complexion, and is about 6 feet tall.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Good Samaritan grateful to be alive after off-duty NYPD cop fires gun in drunken SUV crash (EXCLUSIVE)

A good Samaritan dodged a literal bullet when a drunken off-duty NYPD cop allegedly fired his gun after plowing his SUV into multiple parked vehicles on a Brooklyn street. The bodega owner was closing up shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant Saturday when he heard the crash and went to check on the condition of driver Efrain Alejandro, a second-year NYPD officer assigned to the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Smoking them out: Enforcement actions against unlicensed weed sellers a step forward

Mayor Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced yesterday that the NYPD filed formal complaints against four unlicensed retail marijuana sellers, seeking to shut them down, and Bragg sent letters to hundreds of others warning of possible eviction proceedings. The four other DAs should follow suit. While earlier seizures of cannabis could be chalked up to the cost of doing ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy