News 12
Untold Black History: Preserving the history of enslaved 'Sourland Mountain' New Jerseyans
New Jersey may be known as the Garden State for what's grown in our farms, but we know very little about the enslaved people who worked those farms, dating back as early as the 1700s. News 12 New Jersey's Naomi Yané sat down with the founders of the “Stoutsburg” Sourland...
Historic love letters, Harriet Tubman reenactment, oxtail dinner on the menu for Black History Month at N.J. museum
The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum has a mission to tell the story of the unique culture, experiences, and contributions of the African American community of the Sourland Mountain region in Central New Jersey. The organization has a number of activities lined up this year to celebrate Black History Month.
headynj.com
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary
Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
roi-nj.com
First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey
Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Biggest parade in NJ celebrates 50 years with a big celebration
Who doesn’t like a parade? Well, you’re in luck, New Jersey’s largest parade, the 50th annual Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Sunday, March 5. The parade is filled with bands, pipes and drums, marchers and floats and even me. I’ve been in the...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
Institutional Ownership Threatening Homeownership in New Jersey
According to a new report by the NJ DCA, the increasing trend of residential properties owned by corporations and business entities creates challenges for low-income homebuyers.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
tapinto.net
NJEDA Opens Applications for 2023 Historic Property Reinvestment Program
TRENTON, NJ – Applications for the 2023 round of funding for the New Jersey Historic Property Reinvestment Program (HPRP) are now open, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has announced. Applications for Regular and Transformative Projects will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. For eligibility requirements and to access the application, please visit https://www.njeda.com/historic-property-reinvestment-program/.
Travel experts say this great hotel is the most unique in NJ
Sometimes there's no better getaway than the ones you can find right here in New Jersey. A major publication has revealed what they think the most unique hotel in New Jersey is. Here in the Garden State, we're always looking for something new and unique to do, so why not...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
paramuspost.com
NJ Sharing Network Celebrates Black History Month and Highlights Inspiring Story of Hope of Transplant Recipient Christopher Bryant
(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) - NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State, joins in the local celebration of Black History Month by sharing the inspirational story of Christopher Bryant of Woodbridge, whose life was saved thanks to the miracle of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
