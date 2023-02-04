ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
headynj.com

Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey

Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
WATERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
basketballinsiders.com

New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

NJEDA Opens Applications for 2023 Historic Property Reinvestment Program

TRENTON, NJ – Applications for the 2023 round of funding for the New Jersey Historic Property Reinvestment Program (HPRP) are now open, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has announced. Applications for Regular and Transformative Projects will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. For eligibility requirements and to access the application, please visit https://www.njeda.com/historic-property-reinvestment-program/.
NEW JERSEY STATE
paramuspost.com

NJ Sharing Network Celebrates Black History Month and Highlights Inspiring Story of Hope of Transplant Recipient Christopher Bryant

(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) - NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State, joins in the local celebration of Black History Month by sharing the inspirational story of Christopher Bryant of Woodbridge, whose life was saved thanks to the miracle of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
94.5 PST

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy