East boys take control of Coastal Plains with 68-54 win over Pamlico; Matheka, Baker score 64

East girls push win streak to 10 with 79-37 victory over Pamlico
BEAUFORT — The last time the East Carteret girls basketball team hosted Pamlico it was looking to complete a perfect season in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. The Hurricanes crashed that party, taking a 77-70 win to bring both teams to 9-1 in the CPC and create a shared league championship.
West girls beat Croatan 36-31 to keep Coastal title hopes afloat
MOREHEAD CITY — The race for the girls 3A Coastal Conference didn’t get any less complicated on Friday. West Carteret defeated Croatan 36-31 to knot both teams in a three-way tie with Richlands for second in the conference with 5-3 records. Swansboro holds a single game lead over the trio at 6-2.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”
Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
Press conference at City Hall for the new Chief of Police.
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Decadent delight: annual Chocolate Festival held in Morehead City
- Sweet tooths and chocolate enthusiasts had a treat this weekend at the 20th annual Chocolate Festival at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The festival attracted more than 5,000 visitors who were eager to be part of the delicious celebration, according to event coordinator Judy Hailey. "The...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
Emerald Isle starts process to replace fire station paid for with FEMA funds
EMERALD ISLE — More than four years after Hurricane Florence damaged one of the town’s two fire stations, Emerald Isle is moving forward with a plan to rebuild it. The town recently posted on its website a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from architects interested in designing a building to rebuild fire station 2 at 2810 Emerald Drive (Highway 58) in the eastern end of town.
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
Newport police arrest man following vehicle pursuit
NEWPORT — Newport Police arrested 40-year-old William Arthur Meadows Jr., of Newport, following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening. Meadows was observed driving recklessly and failing to stop for a steady red light at the intersection of Roberts Road and Highway 70 at about 9:49 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Newport Police Department.
Valentine's Day Pub Crawl to spread love throughout Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach. The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features...
