Georgetown County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

abcnews4.com

Planet Fitness reopens at Citadel Mall after undergoing renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Planet Fitness at the Citadel Mall reopened bright and early Monday morning offering its members a place to work out for the first time since November. The gym closed to be remodeled. Renovations were made to the location's Black Card Spa and locker rooms, and...
CHARLESTON, SC

