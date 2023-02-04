Read full article on original website
South Carolina DNR crews still looking for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle based on family’s social media posts indicating he’s 22 years old. BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, […]
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Community holds vigil in North Charleston in honor of Tyre Nichols
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Last month, Tyre Nichols was pulled over and beaten by multiple police officers with the Memphis Police Department. He died three days later. On Sunday, many gathered at Waylyn Park to honor Nichols and pray for darkness to end. “It’s a way we honor...
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s mayor says she wants answers after a Chinese balloon was shot down after being sighted in parts of the city on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she has “concerns about how the federal government can allow a foreign adversary to fly uninterrupted from Montana to our doorstep.”
Sunday's rain didn't stop people from searching for Chinese balloon debris in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships began recovering debris from the Chinese balloon shot down yesterday off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The effort to find that debris is now part of a federal investigation. A senior military official confirmed the vessels in the...
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon could pass over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana could pass over the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. The balloon was first spotted in Montana, then over Missouri. The balloon was spotted over Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday morning. This balloon is roughly 60,000 feet […]
Horry County police take bank robbery suspect into custody near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police took a suspect in custody after investigating a reported robbery that happened at the United Community Bank near Little River. Authorities had blocked off the parking lot and put up yellow tape outside the bank located at 3187 Highway 9 East. Those in the area can expect […]
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
Planet Fitness reopens at Citadel Mall after undergoing renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Planet Fitness at the Citadel Mall reopened bright and early Monday morning offering its members a place to work out for the first time since November. The gym closed to be remodeled. Renovations were made to the location's Black Card Spa and locker rooms, and...
Officials warn not to touch balloon debris that may wash up on Horry County coastline
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is warning beachgoers of possible debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon that may wash to the coastline. Anyone who sees debris is asked to contact 843-248-1520. Police said the debris is part of a federal investigation and no one is to touch or remove it. North Myrtle […]
Oak Island, Myrtle Beach among deadliest beaches in the nation, study finds
A new study has revealed two beaches in the Carolinas are among the deadliest in the United States.
2 hurt, traffic blocked after 5-vehicle crash near Little River, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 South under Highway 90 near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the […]
