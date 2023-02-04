ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Patriots back on win streak with 80-47 victory over Cougars, still eyeing fifth straight conference title

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s safe to say the West Carteret boys basketball team is back on its horse after Friday night’s win over Croatan. The 80-47 tilt over the Cougars followed a win over Richlands on Thursday, offsetting the Patriots’ two-game skid that eliminated a chance for an outright 3A Coastal Conference championship.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6

Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Amy Thullen, 71; service later

Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail

The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 12/09, Zairiyia Tatyana Shyketia Cannon to Telvin Milak Farrior. 12/22, Antwon Marquell Anderson to Chaunessy Shakeriah Jones. 12/15, Nancy Jane Darden to Ronald Dewitt Evans. 11/15, Roslyn Yvette Murriell to Michael Edward Brown. 1/05, Tonya Denise Jones to Broderick Eugene Harris. 1/06,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ashley Bell, 54; private service

Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No injuries reported in apartment fire

— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman

District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Formally Dabby’s Grill, Sweet Bee’s Country Grill in Burgaw, North Carolina, is a charming family restaurant in the country that is off the beaten path. All of the cooking is homemade here, from the huge, fluffy pancakes to egg sandwiches, steaks, and bread — everything is fresh and delicious. Enjoy the scrumptious food and the best southern hospitality around. With every bite, you’ll see why it is worth a trip to the country.
BURGAW, NC

