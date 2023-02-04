Read full article on original website
Patriots back on win streak with 80-47 victory over Cougars, still eyeing fifth straight conference title
MOREHEAD CITY — It’s safe to say the West Carteret boys basketball team is back on its horse after Friday night’s win over Croatan. The 80-47 tilt over the Cougars followed a win over Richlands on Thursday, offsetting the Patriots’ two-game skid that eliminated a chance for an outright 3A Coastal Conference championship.
Newport, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Newport. The Swansboro High School basketball team will have a game with Croatan High School on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00. The Swansboro High School basketball team will have a game with Croatan High School on February 07, 2023, 14:30:00.
First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another sewage spill in Havelock, the third one from the same lift station so far this year. The city says some 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the Stonebridge Lift Station which is behind some homes on Salem Court. The sewage got into...
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop
LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail
The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
Rep. Humphrey announces Golden Leaf Foundation Funds awarded to Eastern NC
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award funds for the following projects in the Lenoir, Jones, and Greene County areas:. $50,000 to Greene County to prepare a parcel of land for industrial development, which will create new jobs. $1,500,000 to Lenoir County to extend water and sewer infrastructure...
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 12/09, Zairiyia Tatyana Shyketia Cannon to Telvin Milak Farrior. 12/22, Antwon Marquell Anderson to Chaunessy Shakeriah Jones. 12/15, Nancy Jane Darden to Ronald Dewitt Evans. 11/15, Roslyn Yvette Murriell to Michael Edward Brown. 1/05, Tonya Denise Jones to Broderick Eugene Harris. 1/06,...
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman
District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
DA: Death of woman shot by Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a Monday press conference that the death of a woman on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting by an Onslow County deputy was justified. An investigation began after Sunshine Foy was shot and killed by a deputy in Hubert at a home on Willow Street, just […]
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
This Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Formally Dabby’s Grill, Sweet Bee’s Country Grill in Burgaw, North Carolina, is a charming family restaurant in the country that is off the beaten path. All of the cooking is homemade here, from the huge, fluffy pancakes to egg sandwiches, steaks, and bread — everything is fresh and delicious. Enjoy the scrumptious food and the best southern hospitality around. With every bite, you’ll see why it is worth a trip to the country.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.
