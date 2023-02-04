Formally Dabby’s Grill, Sweet Bee’s Country Grill in Burgaw, North Carolina, is a charming family restaurant in the country that is off the beaten path. All of the cooking is homemade here, from the huge, fluffy pancakes to egg sandwiches, steaks, and bread — everything is fresh and delicious. Enjoy the scrumptious food and the best southern hospitality around. With every bite, you’ll see why it is worth a trip to the country.

