Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFOX 14
Former El Paso County teacher faces felony charges, accused of inappropriate relationship
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
Police: Video of party being broken up is being investigated; witnesses sought
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they are aware of a series of viral videos initially shared on FitFam showing police breaking up a house party in the 3100 block of Blue Dirt Circle Saturday night. The photos show at least two teenage boys being detained by police. In the video provided […]
cbs4local.com
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
Man shot, killed after allegedly striking police vehicles in Anthony, Texas
UPDATE: A man in his late 30s was shot and killed in Anthony, Texas, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Las Cruces police responded to reports of a […]
Zacatecas on alert after mass killings reported on consecutive weekends
Authorities in Zacatecas have ramped up security in two contiguous towns where eight people were gunned down over the weekend.
Chapin High teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene material to minors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Chapin High School teacher was arrested Thursday night and is facing a federal charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to minors, according to the FBI. Orlando A. Solis, listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher, was arrested by the FBI after an investigation […]
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso pastor serves Sacred Heart migrants ‘as long as it takes’
It’s about 7 in the morning when the sun begins to rise, welcoming and warming the men, women and children who are setting up to spend the day on the sidewalks along Father Rahm and Oregon streets. At the corner, Luis Avila sets up different colored canopy tents, placing...
cbs4local.com
2 Las Cruces public transit drivers credited with saving life of man who overdosed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being praised for saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The incident happened Monday when an unconscious man was found in a restroom at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal located on 300 W. Lohman Avenue.
cbs4local.com
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
KFOX 14
Car catches fire after rollover crash on Spur 601
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso Police and fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in East El Paso. This happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday on Spur 601 by Global Reach. Fire dispatchers confirm only one vehicle was was involved in the rollover...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
YAHOO!
El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar
El Paso police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last week in the parking lot outside NFL running back Aaron Jones' sports bar in the far East Side. Chris Cain Spaccarotelli, 24, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful...
Comments / 0