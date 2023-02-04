Read full article on original website
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
Next Leeds manager odds: Carlos Corberan and Marcelo Bielsa favourites to replace Jesse Marsch
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the favourite to replace Jesse Marsch in charge of Leeds United.The American was sacked by the Yorkshire club after enduring a poor run of form, including no win in seven Premier League matches, leaving the Whites in 17th and outside the relegation zone on goal difference.Former boss Marcelo Bielsa, who recently held talks to replace Frank Lampard at Everton, before Sean Dyche was appointed, is also at the top of the list of potential candidates.Marsch’s side have dominated games at times but failed to pick up results, though the club backed him in...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Sporting News
Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
SB Nation
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad
Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Silva, Martial, Kane, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Coutinho
Paris St-Germain want to sign 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is open to leaving Manchester City, but could face competition from Barcelona. (Le10 Sport - in French) Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30,...
BBC
Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record
Here's a rough outline of what we have for you today. Kane, Kane, Kane: The Spurs striker becomes their all-time top goalscorer. What next for Man City? Another defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Nottingham Forest edge out Leeds - how the relegation battle is shaping up. European and WSL...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Cooper praises 'humble' Navas after clean sheet on debut
Steve Cooper praises the humility of new signing Keylor Navas after the three-times Champions League winner keeps a clean sheet on his Nottingham Forest debut. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane says he has got "plenty of goals to come" after moving ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer. The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City. Kane, 29, now wants to surpass Alan Shearer's all-time Premier...
CBS Sports
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets
Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.
MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Fulham boss lands touchline ban for Sunderland FA Cup clash
Premier League side Fulham will have to do without their manager on the touchline when they face Sunderland.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Leeds confirm interim staff to take charge of first Man Utd game
Leeds confirm the coaches who will take charge of their Premier League visit to Man Utd on Wednesday.
