North Carolina State

Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America

Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Nominated For Induction Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Shotgun Willie can add Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to his already impressive list of music accomplishments. He was officially announced as a nominee of the 2023 Class alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Kate Bush and The Spinners are being nominated for the fourth time, meanwhile Rage Against the Machine are being nominated for the fifth time. Soundgarden are being nominated for the second time, while Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Missy...
NME

Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour

Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
InsideHook

Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel

On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its slate of nominees for the Class of 2023: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order (interestingly, the two groups — the latter of which was formed after Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis’s suicide — are being nominated as one entity), Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Whiskey Riff

Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”

It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bryan College Station Eagle

February: The month the music lived on

Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Consequence

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
