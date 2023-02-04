Read full article on original website
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Willie Nelson Nominated For Induction Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Shotgun Willie can add Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to his already impressive list of music accomplishments. He was officially announced as a nominee of the 2023 Class alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Kate Bush and The Spinners are being nominated for the fourth time, meanwhile Rage Against the Machine are being nominated for the fifth time. Soundgarden are being nominated for the second time, while Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Missy...
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years: Black Sabbath, Solo Career, Addiction, Married Life, Reality TV and More
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Brian Wilson mentioned his favorite Beatles and Rolling Stones songs. Here's what we learned from The Beach Boys member's memoir, 'I Am Brian Wilson.'
Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel
On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its slate of nominees for the Class of 2023: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order (interestingly, the two groups — the latter of which was formed after Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis’s suicide — are being nominated as one entity), Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”
It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards
Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
