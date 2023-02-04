Read full article on original website
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February
Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
Teach Black history — don’t ban it
When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.” He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to its own ideals. Today, even Ford’s simple words […] The post Teach Black history — don’t ban it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Jemele Hill on Tyre Nichols: 'Police were never, by design, supposed to protect Black people'
Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill on Wednesday opened Vanderbilt University's slate of Black History Month events with a seething analysis of policing in America. As the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture, Hill reflected on the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. She spoke at the event hours after Nichols was buried approximately 200 miles away in Memphis. ...
Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality
Here are several essential things to read and know about Black history to help get you up to speed as we celebrate Black History Month. The post Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality appeared first on NewsOne.
The First Black Authors In the United States
February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
Free Black History Month play at Bicentennial Park on 2/4
In honor of Black History Month, the theatrical debut of the play 'Stamp: A Story of Black America and US Postage' will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre.
Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth
Black Twitter joined together once more to celebrate Black History Month with both informative and hilarious tweets in 2023. The post Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Here's the No. 1 Question White Leaders Ask Me About Black History Month
Five steps you should take during Black History Month -- and all year long -- to show up for your Black colleagues.
All we want: The racial chorus of American history
In 1905, the great moral philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He was partly right. For some folks, it’s not that they can’t remember; it’s that they refuse to. Many people refuse to look at the long line of American history and see the repeated chorus…
