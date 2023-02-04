Read full article on original website
Mango Chicken Stir-Fry
Combine orange juice, tomato paste, coconut aminos, chile-garlic sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder in a pint container with a well-fitting lid. Cover and shake until sauce is well combined; set aside. Cut chicken breasts into bite-size pieces and place in a large resealable plastic bag....
Homestyle Chicken Stew
Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.
Easy Honey Garlic Chicken
My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!. Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.
techaiapp.com
Ground Chicken Bowls (Made w/ Gochujang)
These ground chicken bowls are made with spicy ground chicken, a crisp coleslaw, and white rice. They are the perfect meal for meal-prep and a high protein dinner. Love ground chicken recipes? Try this ground chicken bolognese or ground chicken burgers. Spicy Ground Chicken Bowls. Who doesn’t love an easy...
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Mexican Shrimp Soup
Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!. Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Chicken Pasta Fagioli
This is a spin-off of the classic Italian Pasta Fazool (fagioli) with the addition of chicken and loaded with cheese. The old-fashioned classic is a staple on most Italian tables and very popular in Italian American homes for a quick inexpensive weeknight meal.
Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish
An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya
This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.
Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish
Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.
Roasted Bell Peppers with Swordfish and Onions
Swordfish with onions and roasted bell peppers was created while preparing Roasted Bell Peppers with Italian Farro Salad. I roasted extra bell peppers to make this recipe as well.
