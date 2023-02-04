An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!

