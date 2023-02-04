ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Mango Chicken Stir-Fry

Combine orange juice, tomato paste, coconut aminos, chile-garlic sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder in a pint container with a well-fitting lid. Cover and shake until sauce is well combined; set aside. Cut chicken breasts into bite-size pieces and place in a large resealable plastic bag....
Chef Dennis

Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.
Chef Dennis

Easy Honey Garlic Chicken

My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!. Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.
techaiapp.com

Ground Chicken Bowls (Made w/ Gochujang)

These ground chicken bowls are made with spicy ground chicken, a crisp coleslaw, and white rice. They are the perfect meal for meal-prep and a high protein dinner. Love ground chicken recipes? Try this ground chicken bolognese or ground chicken burgers. Spicy Ground Chicken Bowls. Who doesn’t love an easy...
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Shrimp Soup

Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!. Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.
Giangi's Kitchen

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Chef Dennis

Best Chicken Parm Recipe

Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Claudia Lamascolo

Chicken Pasta Fagioli

This is a spin-off of the classic Italian Pasta Fazool (fagioli) with the addition of chicken and loaded with cheese. The old-fashioned classic is a staple on most Italian tables and very popular in Italian American homes for a quick inexpensive weeknight meal.
Florence Carmela

Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya

This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.
Giangi's Kitchen

Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish

Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy