Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown High-visibility impaired driving campaign takes place Friday, Feb. 10th through Monday, Feb. 13th
Poughkeepsie … Law-enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 10th and concluding Monday, Feb. 13th. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and various municipal law enforcement agencies will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.
